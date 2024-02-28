Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1st 2024

League leaders Al Hilal will invite arch-rivals Al Ittihad to the Kingdom Arena in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.

The hosts are the only team with an unbeaten record in the league this season and registered their 14th consecutive win on Monday, as goals from Sergej Milinković-Savić and Salem Aldawsari helped them defeat Al Ettifaq in their away game.

The visitors, the reigning Saudi Pro League champions, have resumed their league campaign following the winter break with three consecutive wins. Interestingly, they are unbeaten in all competitions in 2024, recording five wins in six games while keeping four clean sheets.

In their previous league outing, they registered a 2-1 home win over Al Wehda on Monday. Abderrazak Hamdallah reiterated his importance for the club with a late brace that helped them record a memorable comeback win. Karim Benzema provided the assist for Hamdallah's match-winner in the fourth minute of injury time.

Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams contest the Saudi El Clasico, with the hosts representing the capital Riyadh, and the visitors representing Jeddah, the second-biggest city in Saudi Arabia.

They have met 154 times in all competitions thus far, with the hosts having a 67-51 lead in wins and 36 games ending in draws.

Al Hilal are unbeaten in their last six meetings against the visitors, recording five wins, including a 4-3 away win in the reverse fixture in September.

Al Ittihad are unbeaten in their last three away games in all competitions, recording two wins without conceding a goal.

The visitors are winless in their last eight away meetings against the hosts, suffering five losses.

Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad Prediction

Al-Za'eem have a 100% record in all competitions since September, including friendlies. With a 2-0 win over Al Ettifaq last week, they made it 14 consecutive wins in the Saudi Pro League, setting a new league record and overtaking Al Nassr’s previous record of winning 13 matches from November 2013 until February 2014.

At home, they have registered back-to-back wins in their last 10 league games, and their unbeaten run on home turf stretches to 17 games. One thing that might work against them is the fact that top scorer Alexander Mitrovic is suspended for the match due to yellow card accumulation.

Nadi Al-Watan have enjoyed a great run of form in 2024, recording five wins in six games. They head into the match on a three-game winning run, scoring two goals apiece in these wins, and will look to build on that form. They are yet to concede a goal in their travels this year, which bodes well for them.

Nonetheless, they have just one win in their last six away games in the Saudi Pro League, which is cause for concern. They last defeated the league leaders in an away meeting in 2016.

Defender Saad Muhammad Misfer Al Mosa is suspended after a red card last week, but Faisal Al Ghamdi is available after serving a suspension in that match.

While both teams have been in great form this month, considering the hosts' 14-game winning run in the league and advantage in the head-to-head record, they should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Al Hilal 2-1 Al Ittihad

Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Hilal to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Abderrazak Hamdallah to score or assist any time - Yes