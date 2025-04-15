Al-Hilal vs Al-Khaleej Prediction and Betting Tips | April 17th 2025

Al-Hilal will host Al-Khaleej at the Kingdom Arena on Thursday in another round of the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League campaign. The home side have endured a rather disappointing league season and look set to miss out on the title as they sit seven points behind league leaders Al-Ittihad with seven games left to play.
They played out a disappointing 1-1 draw away at Al-Ettifaq last time out, finding themselves a goal down at the break before former Barcelona man Malcom leveled things up early after the restart.
Al-Khaleej have had their struggles this season but continue their push for a top-half league finish. They suffered a deflating 5-1 hiding at the hands of relegation-threatened Al-Fateh in their last match, starting the game on the front foot and taking the lead after just four minutes before their opponents turned the game on its head in the second half.
The visitors remain 10th in the Saudi Pro League with 33 points from 27 matches and will be looking to shake off their latest results and finish the season as strongly as possible.
Al-Hilal vs Al-Khaleej Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 16 meetings between Al-Hilal and Al-Khaleej, with the hosts holding the upper hand in this fixture with 14 victories and one draw.
- The visitors picked up a shock 3-2 comeback win when the two sides last faced off earlier in the season, marking their first-ever win over the champions.
- Al-Khaleej are without a clean sheet in their last 12 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2014.
- The Blue Waves are the most prolific side in the Saudi Arabian top flight this season with a goal tally of 74.
Al-Hilal vs Al-Khaleej Prediction
Al-Hilal are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just three of their last seven games across all competitions. They, however, have the second-best home record in the division and only need to avoid complacency to pick up maximum points this week.
Al-Khaleej have lost two of their last three matches and have managed just one win since the start of February. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams could see the visitors lose this one.
Prediction: Al-Hilal 3-1 Al-Khaleej
Al-Hilal vs Al-Khaleej Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Al-Hilal to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of the hosts' last nine league matches)