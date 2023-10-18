Al-Hilal vs Al-Khaleej Prediction and Betting Tips | October 20th 2023 

Al-Hilal will host Al-Khaleej at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on Friday in another round of the 2023-24 Saudi Professional League campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a strong start to their league campaign and are going full steam ahead in pursuit of the league title. They beat Al Akhood 3-0 in their last game, with Michael scoring the opener 10 minutes after kickoff before former Lazio man Sergej Milinkovic-Savic wrapped up the points with a second-half brace.

Al-Hilal sit atop the league table with 23 points from an obtainable 27. They will be looking to continue their strong run of form this weekend to strengthen their grip at the top of the pile.

Al-Khaleej, meanwhile, have struggled for results this season and currently find themselves just outside the drop zone. They played out a goalless draw against Al-Raed last time out and were perhaps fortunate to have picked up the sole point after being second-best in attack for much of the game.

The visitors sit 11th in the table with nine points from nine games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get back to winning ways on Friday.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Khaleej Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 13 meetings between Al-Hilal and Al-Khaleej. The hosts are undefeated in all 13 matchups, picking up 12 wins and a draw in that period.

The visitors have failed to score any goals in their last three games in this fixture.

Al-Hilal have the joint-best offensive record in the Saudi Pro League this season with a goal tally of 26.

Al-Khaleej's two league victories this season have both come on the road.

The Boss are the only side in the Saudi Arabian top-flight this season yet to taste defeat.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Khaleej Prediction

Al-Hilal are on a four-game winning streak and are undefeated in their last 12 games across all competitions. They are undefeated in their last five home matches and will fancy their chances ahead of the weekend clash.

Al-Khaleej are on a run of back-to-back winless outings after winning three of their four games prior. They have performed fairly well on the road of late but could see defeat against significantly stronger opposition this weekend.

Prediction: Al-Hilal 3-0 Al-Khaleej

Al-Hilal vs Al-Khaleej Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Hilal to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last nine matchups)