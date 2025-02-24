Al Hilal vs Al Kholood Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2025

Al Hilal and Al Kholood trade tackles in a Saudi Pro League round 21 clash on Tuesday at the Kingdom Arena.

The hosts will hope to bounce back from the debilitating 4-1 thrashing at Al Ittihad over the weekend. Al-Hilal went ahead through Marcos Leonardo's 23rd-minute strike, but Hassan Kadesh equalised six minutes later. Steven Bergwijn put Ittihad ahead in the 45th minute before completing his brace after the break. Karim Benzema wrapped up proceedings with four minutes remaining.

Kholood, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 1-0 home win over Al Wehda. Myziane Maolida's 20th-minute goal was the difference between the two sides.

The victory left Al Kholood in 11th spot in the standings, having garnered 25 points from 21 games, while Al Hilal are second with 48 points.

Al Hilal vs Al Kholood Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Hilal claimed a 4-2 away win in the reverse fixture in September. That was the sole meeting between the two sides.

Eleven of Hilal's last 12 league games have produced at least three goals.

Seven of AlKholood's last eight games have been decided by one-goal margins.

Five of Al Hilal's last six league games have had goals at both ends.

Eight of Kholood's last 10 league games have had more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Al Hilal are unbeaten in 15 home games across competitions this season, winning 13.

Al Hilal vs Al Kholood Prediction

Al Hilal were presented an opportunity to keep the title race open in their clash with Al Ittihad. The Blue Wave went into the lead but ended up getting thrashed, and the loss has left them seven points off the table-toppers, likely dousing their league aspirations.

Meanwhile, Kholood's results in their last six league games have alternated between a loss and win. That should see them lose here if the sequence continues.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner. Expect the hosts to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Al Hilal 4-1 Al Kholood

Al Hilal vs Al Kholood Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Al Hilal to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Hilal to score over 1.5 goals

Tip 5 - Hilal to win both halves

