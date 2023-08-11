Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th August 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo can potentially win his first trophy with Al Nassr this weekend as his team locks horns with an impressive Al Hilal outfit in the Arab Club Champions Cup final at the King Fahd Stadium on Saturday.

Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Preview

Al Hilal finished in third place in the Saudi Pro League standings last season and have been fairly impressive in recent months. The hosts eased past Al Shabab by a comfortable 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Al Nassr, on the other hand, secured a second-place finish in the league table last season and have been inconsistent over the past year. The away side edged Al Shorta to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Hilal have an excellent record against Al Nassr and have won 37 out of the 67 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Al Nassr's 16 victories.

Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a total of 14 goals in his 16 appearances for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League - only Anderson Talisca was more prolific than the Portuguese legend in the competition.

Al Nassr have managed to win only three of their last nine matches in all competitions, with both these victories coming in the Arab Club Champions Cup over the past week.

Al Hilal scored only 54 goals in their 30 league matches last season - the lowest such tally among the top four in the competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo has found the back of the net in each of his last four matches in the Arab Club Champions Cup and will look to extend his streak this weekend.

Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Prediction

Al Nassr have an excellent squad at their disposal and have managed to come into their own over the past week. Cristiano Ronaldo is on a goalscoring spree at the moment and will look to make his mark in this fixture.

Al Hilal can pack a punch on their day but find themselves in a period of transition at the moment. Al Nassr are currently the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Al Hilal 1-3 Al Nassr

Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Nassr

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Al Nassr to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cristiano Ronaldo to score - Yes