Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th April 2023

The Saudi Pro League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Al Hilal lock horns with Cristiano Ronaldo and Rudi Garcia's Al Nassr side in an important clash at the King Fahd International Stadium on Tuesday.

Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Preview

Al Hilal are currently in fourth place in the Saudi Pro League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Al Batin in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce back this week.

Al Nassr, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Al Feiha last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Hilal have a good recent record against Al Nassr and have won 17 of the last 34 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Al Nassr's 10 victories during this period.

Al Nassr and Al Hilal find themselves on an even footing in the last five matches played between the two teams, with both sides winning two games apiece and playing out one draw.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in a Saudi Pro League fixture in December last year and ended in a hard-fought 2-2 draw.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 11 goals in his 12 appearances for Al Nassr so far and has become the team's second-highest goalscorer after Anderson Talisca.

Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Prediction

Al Nassr are three points behind Al Ittihad at the moment and cannot afford to drop points in the competition. Cristiano Ronaldo has been impressive for the team so far and will look to add to his burgeoning goal tally in this fixture.

Al Hilal can pack a punch on their day but have largely failed to meet expectations this season. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Al Hilal 2-2 Al Nassr

Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Al Hilal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cristiano Ronaldo to score - Yes

