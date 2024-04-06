Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th April 2024

High-flying Al-Nassr visit the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium on Monday to face Al-Hilal in the semi-finals of the Saudi Super Cup in a tantalizing clash between Saudi Pro League's top two sides.

Both teams come into the fixture on the back of a terrific run of form, making this a truly highly-anticipated encounter.

Al-Nassr, who are known as the Knights of Najd, have won their last four games in a row, including two big results against Al-Tai (5-1) and Abha (8-0) wherein star player Cristiano Ronaldo netted hat-tricks.

On Friday, Luis Castro's side narrowly edged out Damac in a 1-0 victory, courtesy of a stoppage-time winner from Aymeric Laporte. Nonetheless, with 65 points from 27 games, the Riyadh outfit are second in the table to city rivals Al-Hilal, who are 12 points clear with just seven more games remaining.

Al-Hilal are perhaps the most in-form side in the world right now, having not lost a game since August 2023. Moreover, the Blue Waves set a world record in March 2024 for the most consecutive wins with 28, a record that has since extended to 32 games.

On Friday, Jorge Jesus' side prepped for the Riyadh derby against Al-Nassr with a 4-1 drubbing of Al-Khaleej, as Malcolm scored a brace on either side of goals from Saleh Alshehri and Abdullah Al-Hamdan.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 72 previous clashes between the sides, with Al-Nassr winning only 17 times over Al-Hilal, who've beaten them on 38 occasions.

Al-Nassr's last win over Al-Hilal came in December 2021, a 2-0 win away from home. Since then, Al-Hilal have gone five games unbeaten in the fixture, winning four.

Al-Nassr have failed to score in their last two clashes with Al-Hilal and three of their last four.

Al-Hilal are the most in-form side in the world right now with 32 wins in a row in all competitions.

Al-Hilal have scored 11 goals in their last three games; the Blue Waves scored four times against two of their opponents during this run.

Al-Nassr have won their last four games in a row.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Prediction

Al-Hilal are simply on a roll this season, producing the kind of form that is unmatched in club football. They are the favorites here, even as Al-Nassr enter the tie with four wins in a row. It is a derby, so we expect a close encounter, but the Blue Waves should eventually prevail.

Prediction: Al-Hilal 2-1 Al-Nassr

Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Hilal to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes