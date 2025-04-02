Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | April 4th 2025

Al-Hilal will host Al-Nassr at the Kingdom Arena on Friday in the 26th round of the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League campaign. The hosts will be keen to get a result that could put them just a point behind the league leaders.

Ad

Al-Za'eem appear to have returned to form, picking up back-to-back 2-0 wins in the league, most recently against Al-Taawoun after winning only one of their previous five outings in the competition. The hosts are sat in second place, four points behind Al-Ittihad and will be keen to get a result this weekend to keep them in the title race.

Al-Nassr picked up an impressive 3-1 win over Al-Kholood last time out despite going a man down early in the second half to mark their second win in their last five league outings. The visitors, who are six points behind Friday's hosts, are tied on points with fourth placed Al-Qadsiah and will be looking to be at their best in the final nine games of the season to ensure Champions League Elite qualification.

Ad

Trending

Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 78 previous occasions going into Friday's clash. Al-Hilal won 38 of those meetings, 22 have ended in draws while Al-Nassr have won the remaining 18.

The hosts have a stellar goalscoring record in recent editions of this fixture, scoring 19 goals across the last 10.

The visitors have won just one of the last 12 meetings between the sides.

Al-Za'eem have the best offensive and joint-second best defensive record in the Saudi Pro League with 72 goals scored and 24 conceded after 25 matches played.

Al-Alami have the third-best offensive record in the league with 53 goals scored.

The sides have met twice this season. The first ended in a 4-1 win for Al-Hilal in the Super Cup while the other ended in a 1-1 draw.

Ad

Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Prediction

Al-Hilal will be slight favorites going into Friday's clash and will be boosted by their solid home form but will have to be at their best to get all three points.

Al-Alami will be optimistic to get a result on the road as they have the joint-best away record in the division. The visitors have, however, struggled for results in this fixture in recent years and could lose this one.

Ad

Prediction: Al-Hilal 2-1 Al-Nassr

Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Hilal to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in each of their last five matchups)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback