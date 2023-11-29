Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | December 1st 2023

League leaders Al Hilal will entertain local rivals Al Nassr at the King Fahd International Stadium in a top-of-the-table Saudi Pro League clash on Friday.

The hosts are the only team with an unbeaten record in the Saudi Pro League after 14 games and enjoy a four-point lead over their visitors who are in second place. They head into the match on a 13-game winning run across all competitions, keeping 12 clean sheets.

They registered the biggest win in Saudi Pro League history last week, as they defeated Al Hazm 9-0 away from home. Malcom bagged a second-half hat trick while in-form striker Aleksandar Mitrović picked up a goal and an assist. They continued their winning run with a 2-0 win over Navbahor in the AFC Champions League, with Malcom finding the back of the net again.

The visitors made it five wins in a row in the league last week, registering a comfortable 3-0 win over Al Akhdoud, with Cristiano Ronaldo bagging a three-minute brace.

They failed to win for the first time in nine games on Monday as they played a goalless draw against Persepolis in the Champions League.

Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Riyadh-based rivals have crossed paths 172 times in all competitions since 1963. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with 72 wins to their name. The visitors have got the better of their arch-rivals 55 times and 45 games have ended in draws.

The hosts have the best attacking record in the Saudi Pro League this season, scoring 43 goals in 14 games. Al Nassr have the second-best attacking record, finding the back of the net 39 times in these games.

Al Hilal have lost just one of their last five meetings against the visitors, with that defeat coming in the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup final in August.

The visitors have won nine games on the trot on their travels since a defeat to Al Ittifaq in their Saudi Pro League opener in August.

Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Prediction

Al-Za'eem have dropped points just twice this season in the Saudi Pro League. They have kept clean sheets in six of their last seven league outings while scoring 22 goals and are expected to enjoy another prolific outing.

Neymar is the only confirmed absentee for the league leaders with an ACL injury. Head coach Jorge Jesus has an abundance of attacking talent at his disposal for the match, so the absence of their Brazilian star should not be a concern here. They have conceded just eight goals in 14 league games, so their defensive solidarity should also come into play here.

Al-Alami are unbeaten in all competitions since back-to-back wins in the Saudi Pro League in August. They have won 18 of their last 20 games in all competitions and will look to extend their unbeaten run. They failed to score for the first time in 20 games in their draw against Persepolis on Monday and should look to return to goalscoring ways.

While both teams head into the match in terrific form, the home advantage for Al Hilal should come in handy here and we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Al Hilal 2-1 Al Nassr.

Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Hilal to win/draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Aleksandar Mitrovic to score or assist any time - Yes

Tip 5: Cristiano Ronaldo to have more than 2.5 shots on target - Yes