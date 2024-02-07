Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | February 8th 2024

Al Hilal will lock horns with Al Nassr at the Kingdom Arena in the final match of the Riyadh Season Cup on Thursday.

The Riyadh Season Cup is part of the government-sponsored annual festival and apart from the two city-based teams, Inter Miami were invited to the competition. Al Hilal met the MLS outfit on Monday, recording a 4-3 win.

Aleksandar Mitrović, Abdullah Al-Hamdan, and Michael scored in the first half while Malcom bagged the match-winner in the 88th minute. Al Nassr defeated Inter Miami 6-0 on Thursday, with Talisca bagging a hat-trick.

This match is classified as a friendly, but both teams have been in good form and will look to conclude their winter break on a positive note. After this match, both teams will be in action in the AFC Champions League round of 16 next week, with Al Hilal squaring off against Sepahan and Al Nassr taking on Al Fayha.

Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Riyadh-based rivals have met 173 times in competitive meetings thus far. Al Hilal have been the dominant side in these meetings with 73 wins. Al Nassr have 55 wins to their name and 45 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the Saudi Pro League in December, with Al Hilal recording a comfortable 3-0 win, thanks to Aleksandar Mitrović's brace.

Al Hilal have enjoyed a four-game unbeaten run against Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, recording three wins and keeping three clean sheets.

Al Hilal have enjoyed a 21-game winning run in all competitions, scoring at least twice in 19 games in that period.

Al Nassr are on a six-game winning run in all competitions. They have suffered just one loss across all competitions since August, with that loss coming against Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League in December.

Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Prediction

Al-Za'eem have been in impeccable form this season, which has continued during the break. They have not suffered a loss across all competitions since suffering a 2-1 loss to Al Nassr in the Arab Club Champions Cup final in August. They met Qatari club Al-Gharafa in a friendly on Saturday, recording a 2-1 win, and are expected to continue that form here.

Al-Alami head into the match on a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions, recording six wins on the trot. They have found their goalscoring boots recently, scoring 27 goals in their last six games while conceding seven times. The 6-0 triumph over Inter Miami last week was their biggest win of the season and they'll look to build on that form.

Cristiano Ronaldo has not featured in the friendly games thus far due to a calf injury but has joined team training this week. The former Real Madrid star, who celebrated his 39th birthday earlier this week, is the top scorer for Al Nassr this season and his return will be a huge boost for them.

While both teams have enjoyed a good run of form in recent games, considering Al Hilal's upper hand in recent meetings against their arch-rivals, they are expected to come out victorious in what promises to be an entertaining affair.

Prediction: Al Hilal 3-2 Al Nassr

Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Hilal to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Aleksandar Mitrović to score or assist any time - Yes