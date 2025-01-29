Al-Hilal vs Al-Okhdood Prediction and Betting Tips | January 31, 2025

By Soyoye Jedidiah
Modified Jan 29, 2025 17:17 GMT
Al Shabab v Al Hilal: Saudi Pro League - Source: Getty
Al Hilal face Al-Okhdood: Saudi Pro League - Source: Getty

Al-Hilal host Al-Okhdood at the Kingdom Arena on Friday afternoon in the Saudi Pro League. The hosts will look to return to winning ways to stay atop the standings.

Al-Hilal failed to extend their winning streak to six consecutive games, as they lost 2-1 at Al-Qadsiah on Monday. The hosts are ahead of second-placed Al-Ittihad on goal difference.

Al-Okhdood, meanwhile, failed to pick up points on Sunday when they hosted Al-Khaleej, losing 2-1 to mark their 10th loss in 17 games. The visitors have lost four of their last six matches and are only a point away from the relegation zone.

Stjepan Tomas’ side have struggled this season, and failure to pick up a point could see them drop as low as 17th in the 18-team table.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Okhdood Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • The two teams have only met on three times going into this midweek’s fixture, with Al-Hilal winning all of them.
  • The hosts have scored nine goals in three matches against Al-Okhdood without conceding.
  • Al-Hilal have the best offensive record in the Pro League, scoring 53 goals in 17 games.
  • Al-Okhdood have managed one clean sheet in their last eight matches.
  • The Blue Waves are one of two teams in the top flight with a perfect home record.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Okhdood Prediction

Al-Hilal are the heavy favourites against their 13th-placed visitors due to the sheer gulf in squad quality between both teams. The hosts need to put in a decent performance to get all three points.

Al-Okhdood, meanwhile, have a mountain to climb if they are to avoid defeat. They have performed fairly well on the road recently, losing two of their last six but could see defeat here.

Prediction: Al-Hilal 3-1 Al-Okhdood

Al-Hilal vs Al-Okhdood Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Hilal

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of Al-Hilal's last eight games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in six of Al-Okhdood's last seven games.)

Edited by Bhargav
