Al-Hilal vs Al-Orobah Prediction and Betting Tips | May 12th 2025

Al-Hilal will host Al-Orobah at the Kingdom Arena on Monday in another round of the 2024-25 Saudi Professional League campaign. The home side have endured a rather underwhelming campaign, prompting the dismissal of veteran head coach Jorge Jesus as the side sit second in the league table, six points behind league leaders Al-Ittihad with four games left to play.

They picked up a 5-3 win in their end-to-end outing away at Al-Raed last time out, featuring goals from three different players, including team captain Salem Al-Dawsari, who netted a stunning hat-trick.

Al-Orobah, meanwhile, have struggled for results over the past couple of weeks and have little margin for error in the final weeks of the season if they are to retain their top-flight status. They returned to winning ways last week with a 4-2 victory over Al-Riyadh, featuring efforts from veteran striker Omar Al-Somah and former Burnley man Johann Gudmundsson.

The visitors, who have now climbed up to 15th place, are just one point above the drop zone and will be keen to pick up an unlikely result against the defending champions next week.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Orobah Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been just five meetings between the two teams, with the hosts winning four times and the visitors winning the other.

Al-Hilal coasted to a 5-0 victory when the two teams faced off earlier in the campaign.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 10 matches.

The Blue Waves are the highest-scoring side in the Saudi Arabian top flight this season with a goal tally of 84.

Al-Orobah have the joint-worst defensive record in the Saudi Pro League this season with a goal concession tally of 61.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Orobah Prediction

Al-Hilal have won two of their last three games and have lost just one of their last six. They are by far the stronger side ahead of the midweek clash and only need to avoid complacency to secure maximum points here.

Al-Orobah's latest result ended a six-game winless run and they will now be looking to kick on from that on Monday. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams could, however, see the visitors lose this one.

Prediction: Al-Hilal 3-1 Al-Orobah

Al-Hilal vs Al-Orobah Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Hilal to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the visitors' last nine matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last seven matches)

