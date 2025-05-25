Al-Hilal vs Al-Qadsiah Prediction and Betting Tips | May 26th 2025

Al-Hilal and Al-Qadsiah draw the curtain on their 2024-25 Saudi Professional League campaign when they go head-to-head on Monday. Michel’s men, who have failed to win their last seven visits to Kingdom Arena since February 2012, will be looking to end this poor run and end the seaon on a high.
Al-Hilal needed a 92nd-minute strike from veteran midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savic to salvage a 1-1 draw against Al-Wehda at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on Wednesday.
However, with that result, Mohammad Al-Shalhoub’s side have gone seven consecutive games without defeat in the league, picking up four wins and three draws since April’s 3-1 defeat against Al-Nassr.
This solid form in the season’s run-in has seen Al-Hilal secure a spot in the AFC Champions League as they sit second in the table with 72 points, four points and one place above Monday’s visitors.
In truth, it has been a remarkable campaign for Al-Qadsiah, as they are in pole position to secure third place in the standings, having only gained promotion from the second tier last season.
Michel’s men have won 21 of their 33 Pro League matches so far while losing seven and claiming five draws to collect 68 points, one point above fourth-placed Al-Nassr.
Al-Qadsiah head into Monday's season finale on a run of four back-to-back victories in the league, scoring 11 goals and conceding three since a 1-1 draw against Al-Khaleej on April 23.
Al-Hilal vs Al-Qadsiah Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- Al-Hilal have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, having won 20 of the last 27 meetings between the two teams.
- Al-Qadsiah have picked up just three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.
- Al-Hilal are unbeaten in their last seven home games against Michel’s men, claiming six wins and one draw since February 2012.
- Al-Qadsiah have failed to win four of their most recent five away games — losing three and picking up one draw — having gone unbeaten in the nine matches preceding this run.
Al-Hilal vs Al-Qadsiah Prediction
Al-Hilal and Al-Qadsiah have enjoyed an impressive league campaign and will be looking to close out the season on a positive note.
While we expect Al-Qadsiah to put up a fight in their push for third place, they have struggled to impose themselves on the road and we fancy Al-Hilal to score maximum points, albeit by the odd goal.
Prediction: Al-Hilal 2-1 Al-Qadsiah
Al-Hilal vs Al-Qadsiah Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Al-Hilal to win
Tip 2: First to score - Al-Hilal (The hosts have opened the scoring in five of their last six games against Al-Qadsiah)
Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in the last five meetings between the two teams)