Al Hilal vs Al Qadsiah Prediction and Betting Tips | September 13th 2025

Al Hilal and Al Qadsiah will battle for three points in a Saudi Professional League matchday two clash on Saturday (September 13th). The game will be played at Kingdom Arena.

The home side kick-started their campaign with a routine 2-0 home win over Al Riyadh a fortnight ago. Both goals were scored in the first half, with Moteb Al Harbi breaking the deadlock in the 22nd minute while Malcom doubled their lead in first-half injury time to put the Blue Wave 2-0 up at the break.

Qadsiah, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-1 home win over Al Najma. They were two goals up at halftime, with Mateo Retegui opening the scoring in the fifth minute while Julian Quinones made it two in the 45th minute. Ali Adnan stepped off the bench at the break and halved the deficit nine minutes later, but Retegui completed his brace deep into injury time to secure the points.

The respective wins mean both sides are among the eight sides to have gotten maximum points from their opening game.

Al Hilal vs Al Qadsiah Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Hilal have 31 wins from the last 46 head-to-head games. Al Qadsiah were victorious seven times, while eight games were drawn.

Their most recent clash came in May 2025 when Hilal claimed a 2-0 home win.

Hilal have won seven of the last eight head-to-head games.

Hilal are unbeaten in their last nine league games (six wins).

Five of Qadsiah's last six competitive games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Hilal have scored at least two goals in four of the last six head-to-head games.

Al Hilal vs Al Qadsiah Prediction

Al Hilal capitulated last season and finished second, eight points behind eventual champions Al Ittihad. They will be hoping to go one step better this time around.

Al Qadsiah made a comfortable start to the season, with new signing Mateo Retegui marking his league debut with an impressive brace. The Italy international continued his fine form over the international break, scoring a further two goals in two games.

We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Al Hilal 3-1 Al Qadsiah

Al Hilal vs Al Qadsiah Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Al Hilal to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Hilal to score over 1.5 goals

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More