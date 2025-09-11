Al Hilal vs Al Qadsiah Prediction and Betting Tips | September 13th 2025

Al Hilal and Al Qadsiah will battle for three points in a Saudi Professional League matchday two clash on Saturday (September 13th). The game will be played at Kingdom Arena.
The home side kick-started their campaign with a routine 2-0 home win over Al Riyadh a fortnight ago. Both goals were scored in the first half, with Moteb Al Harbi breaking the deadlock in the 22nd minute while Malcom doubled their lead in first-half injury time to put the Blue Wave 2-0 up at the break.
Qadsiah, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-1 home win over Al Najma. They were two goals up at halftime, with Mateo Retegui opening the scoring in the fifth minute while Julian Quinones made it two in the 45th minute. Ali Adnan stepped off the bench at the break and halved the deficit nine minutes later, but Retegui completed his brace deep into injury time to secure the points.
The respective wins mean both sides are among the eight sides to have gotten maximum points from their opening game.
Al Hilal vs Al Qadsiah Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Al Hilal have 31 wins from the last 46 head-to-head games. Al Qadsiah were victorious seven times, while eight games were drawn.
- Their most recent clash came in May 2025 when Hilal claimed a 2-0 home win.
- Hilal have won seven of the last eight head-to-head games.
- Hilal are unbeaten in their last nine league games (six wins).
- Five of Qadsiah's last six competitive games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.
- Hilal have scored at least two goals in four of the last six head-to-head games.
Al Hilal vs Al Qadsiah Prediction
Al Hilal capitulated last season and finished second, eight points behind eventual champions Al Ittihad. They will be hoping to go one step better this time around.
Al Qadsiah made a comfortable start to the season, with new signing Mateo Retegui marking his league debut with an impressive brace. The Italy international continued his fine form over the international break, scoring a further two goals in two games.
We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Al Hilal 3-1 Al Qadsiah
Al Hilal vs Al Qadsiah Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Al Hilal to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Hilal to score over 1.5 goals