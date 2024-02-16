Al Hilal vs Al Raed Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18th 2024

Al Hilal and Al Raed will battle for three points in a Saudi Professional League matchday 20 clash on Sunday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 comeback away victory over Sepahan in the first leg of their AFC Champions League round-of-16 tie. Ramin Rezaeian gave the Iranians the lead in the 37th minute but second-half goals from Malcom, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Abdullah Al Hamdan helped the visitors complete the comeback.

The Blue Waves will turn their focus back to the domestic scene where their last game was a 2-0 away win over Al Feiha in December 2023.

Al Raed, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 4-3 comeback home win over Abha last time out. Hassan Al Ali scored a first-half brace to give the visitors a 2-1 lead at the break. But second-half goals from Mohammed Fouzair, Karim El Berkaoui and Oumar Gonzalez helped their side claim all three points.

The victory saw them climb to 13th spot in the table with 19 points garnered from as many games. Al Hilal lead the way at the summit with 53 points to their name.

Al Hilal vs Al Raed Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 39th meeting between the two sides. Al Hilal have 32 wins to their name, five games ended in draws while Al Raed were victorious on just one occasion.

Their most recent clash came in August 2023 when Al Hilal claimed a 4-0 away victory.

Al Hilal are currently on a 28-game unbeaten run in all competitions, winning 26 games in this run including the last 21 on the bounce.

Al Raed have managed just one win in their last 16 away games (10 losses).

Al Hilal have conceded just three goals in 10 league games played at home.

Al Hilal vs Al Raed Prediction

Al Hilal are cruising to the league title and currently hold a seven-point advantage at the summit. Jorge Jesus' side are seemingly invincible and have forgotten how to lose.

Al Raed do not look likely to offer much of a threat to ending their hosts' 21-game winning run.

We are backing Al Hilal to cruise to a comfortable multi-goal victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Al Hilal 4-0 Al Raed

Al Hilal vs Al Raed Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Al Hilal to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Al Hilal to score in both halves