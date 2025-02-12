Al-Hilal vs Al-Riyadh Prediction and Betting Tips | February 14th 2025

Al-Hilal will host Al-Riyadh at the Kingdom Arena on Friday evening in the 20th round of the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League campaign. The hosts will be keen to get a win to potentially return to the top of the table and continue their contention for the league title.

Al-Hilal fell to second place after dropping points in a disappointing 2-2 draw against Damac last weekend. The hosts have lost just one of their last seven league games and two of their 19 this season but will need to buck up their ideas if they are to defend the Saudi Pro League title with Al-Ittihad now two points clear at the top.

Al-Riyadh suffered their seventh league defeat after just 19 matches in a 3-2 away defeat against Al-Kholood and have won just two of their last six league games. The visitors, who are five places and 19 points behind the hosts, currently sit in seventh place and could fall as low as ninth should they fail to pick up any points on Friday.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Riyadh Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have only met on 19 previous occasions going into this Friday's matchup. Al-Hilal are unbeaten in those games, winning 12 and drawing seven.

The hosts have scored an outstanding 12 goals in their last three matches against Al-Riyadh.

The visitors have only failed to score in two of the last 10 editions of this fixture.

Only four teams in the Saudi Pro League have conceded fewer goals than Al-Hilal’s 19.

Al-Riyadh have scored 23 goals in the Saudi Arabian top flight this season, the fewest of any team in the top half of the table.

The Blue Waves have a perfect record at home in the league with nine wins out of nine.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Riyadh Prediction

Al-Za'eem are heavy favorites going into Friday's game and will only need to avoid complacency to get all three points against a side with much less quality.

Al-Riyadh will be delighted to get a point against the defending champions but will need to be much better in front of goal if they are to salvage a draw. They have, however, lost their last three games on the road and could see that streak extend this weekend.

Prediction: Al-Hilal 3-1 Al-Riyadh

Al-Hilal vs Al-Riyadh Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Hilal to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the hosts' last seven games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in four of the hosts' last five games)

