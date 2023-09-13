Al-Hilal vs Al Riyadh Prediction and Betting Tips | September 15th 2023

Al-Hilal will host Al Riyadh at the King Fahd International Stadium on Friday in another round of the 2023-24 Saudi Professional League campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a strong start to their league campaign and will fancy themselves early title contenders. They picked up a 4-3 win over Al-Ittihad in their last game, with former Fulham man Aleksandar Mitrovic scoring a brilliant hat-trick before team captain Salem Al-Dawsari scored the winner 20 minutes from normal time.

Al-Hilal sit atop the Saudi Pro League standings with 13 points from an obtainable 15. They will be targeting maximum points this weekend as they look to strengthen their grip at the top of the pile.

Al Riyadh, meanwhile, enjoyed a winning start to their season but have since lost their way and now find themselves just outside the drop zone. They were beaten 1-0 by Al Akhdood last time out and could have no real complaints about the result after managing just one shot on target in the opposition box throughout the game.

Al-Hilal vs Al Riyadh Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 16 meetings between Al-Hilal and Al Riyadh. The hosts are undefeated in all 16 matchups, picking up nine wins and seven draws.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash back in March 2005 which ended 1-1.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their 16 games in this fixture.

Al Riyadh have scored three goals in the Saudi Pro League this season. Only Al Tai (2) have scored fewer.

Al Hilal are the second-highest-scoring side in the Saudi Arabian top-flight this season with a goal tally of 14.

Al-Hilal vs Al Riyadh Prediction

Al-Hilal are on a three-game winning streak and have lost just one of their last nine games across all competitions. They have lost just one of their last five home games and will be hopeful of a positive result this week.

Al Riyadh, meanwhile, are on a three-game losing streak and have won just one of their last seven matches. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the visitors come out on top here.

Prediction: Al-Hilal 3-0 Al Riyadh

Al-Hilal vs Al Riyadh Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Hilal to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the hosts' last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last five matchups)