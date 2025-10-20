Al Hilal vs Al Sadd Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21st 2025 

Al Hilal and Al Sadd will battle for three points in an AFC Champions League Elite fixture on Tuesday (October 21st). The game will be played at the Kingdom Arena.
The home side will be looking to build on the comfortable 5-0 thrashing they handed away to Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League over the weekend. They were 2-0 up at the break, with Marcos Leonardo breaking the deadlock in the 23rd minute while Darwin Nunez doubled their lead in the 39th. Ruben Neves made it 3-0 from the spot three minutes into the second half before Leonardo and Nunez completed their braces.
Al Sadd, meanwhile, suffered a shock 5-0 thrashing at home to Umm-Salal in the Qatari Stars Cup. They were one goal down at the break and a second half collapse saw them concede four more.
The Wolf will now shift their attention to the continental competition, where their last game saw them play out a 1-1 draw at home to Sharjah FC. Al-Hilal claimed a 3-2 away win over Nasaf Qarshi.
Al Hilal vs Al Sadd Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Al Hilal have five wins from the last 13 head-to-head games. Al Sadd were victorious four times while four games ended in a share of the spoils.
- Their most recent clash came in November 2024 when they canceled each other out in a 1-1 stalemate.
- The last five head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- Al Sadd are winless in their last nine games across competitions (five draws).
- Al Hilal have made an eight-game unbeaten start to the season, winning the last four games on the bounce.
- Six of Al Hilal's last seven games have produced three goals or more.
Al Hilal vs Al Sadd Prediction
Al Hilal are one of the favorites to go all the way in the AFC Champions League Elite this season. The Blue Wave will be aiming to win a fifth game on the bounce here.
Al Sadd, are in terrible form at the moment and have not won a game in almost two months. However, the Doha outfit are unbeaten in the last three head-to-head games.
Back the home side to claim a victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Al Hilal 3-1 Al Sadd
Al Hilal vs Al Sadd Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Al Hilal to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Al Hilal to score over 1.5 goals