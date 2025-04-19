Al-Hilal vs Al-Shabab Prediction and Betting Tips | April 21st 2025

Al-Hilal will host Al-Shabab at the Kingdom Arena on Monday in another round of the 2024-25 Saudi Professional League campaign. The home side have had their struggles this season but remain in contention for the league title as they sit second in the league table with 61 points from 28 matches heading into the final weeks of the campaign.

They coasted to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Al-Khaleej in their last match, with team captain Salem Al-Dawsari scoring a goal in either half before Aleksandar Mitrovic wrapped up the points late in the day with his first home league strike since last November.

Al-Shabab are in fine form and have all but confirmed a seventh consecutive top-half league finish. They played out a goalless draw against Al-Okhdood in their last match and will be looking to put out a much better showing next week after an uncharacteristically flat performance last time out.

The visitors sit sixth in the Pro League with 50 points and will register their highest points tally in the past decade with just eight points in their final six matches.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Shabab Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monday's game will mark the 65th meeting between Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab. The hosts have won 37 of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won just 10 times, with their other 17 contests ending level.

The hosts have won their last four games in this fixture and have lost just once against Al-Shabab in the last 10 years.

The visitors have managed just one clean sheet in their last 12 games in this fixture.

The Blue Waves are the highest-scoring side in the Saudi Arabian top flight this season with a goal tally of 77.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Shabab Prediction

Al-Hilal's latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings, and they will be looking to kick on from that this weekend. They have the second-best home record in the Saudi Arabian top flight this season and will head into this one as clear favorites.

Al-Laith have won three of their last four league games and are undefeated in their last eight in the competition. They have, however, won just two of their last nine games on the road and could lose here.

Prediction: Al-Hilal 3-1 Al-Shabab

Al-Hilal vs Al-Shabab Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Hilal to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last seven matchups)

