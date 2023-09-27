Al-Hilal vs Al-Shabab Prediction and Betting Tips | September 29, 2023 

Al-Hilal host Al-Shabab at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on Friday (September 29) in the Saudi Professional League.

The hosts drew 1-1 with Damac in their last league outing. They returned to winning ways on Monday with a narrow but utterly dominant 1-0 win over Al-Jabalain in the King's Cup, thanks to a second-half strike from Portugal international Ruben Neves.

Al-Hilal are second in the league table with 17 points from seven games. They are just one point behind Al-Ittihad at the top of the pile and will leapfrog them with maximum points.

Al-Shabab, meanwhile, endured a slow start to their season but have found form recently. They beat Al-Hazem 4-1 last time out in the league. Yannick Carrasco and Fawaz Al-Sagour handed the White Lion a two-goal lead at the interval before Ever Banega made sure of the points with a second-half brace.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Shabab Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 61 meetings between the two sides, with Al-Hilal leading 34-10.

Al-Shahab have won one of their 22 games in the fixture.

Al-Hilal are without a clean sheet in four games in the fixture.

Al-Hilal are the second-highest-scoring side in the Saudi Pro League this season, scoring 21 times.

Two of Al-Shabab's three league defeats this season have come on the road.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Shabab Prediction

Al-Hilal are unbeaten in nine games across competitions, winning six games. They are unbeaten in four home games.

Al-Shabab, meanwhile, are on a three-game winning streak after going winless in six games. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams could see the hosts win this one.

Prediction: Al-Hilal 3-1 Al-Shabab

Al-Hilal vs Al-Shabab Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Hilal

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of their last seven meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in seven of their last nine matchups.)