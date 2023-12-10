Al Hilal vs Al Taawoun Prediction and Betting Tips | December 11, 2023

Al Hilal welcome Al Taawoun to the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in the quarterfinal of the King's Cup on Monday (December 11).

The hosts registered a comfortable 3-0 win over Al Hazm in the Round of 16 in October, scoring twice from the spot. Ruben Neves broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute before Aleksandar Mitrovic bagged a brace after coming on in the 67th minute.

Al Taawoun, meanwhile, booked their place in the quarterfinals with a 2-0 win over Al Wehda. An own goal from Munir Mohamedi in the first minute got the ball rolling before Alvaro Medran doubled their lead in the 11th minute.

The hosts are on a 16-game winning run across competitions, registering a 2-1 win in the Saudi Pro League on Friday, thanks to first-half goals from Salem Aldawsari and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The visitors have won their two games in December, including a 4-1 win in the Saudi Pro League on Al Feiha. Mateus Castro and Aschraf El Mahdioui scored in the first half while Abdulfattah Adam Ahmed Mohamed and Musa Barrow added strikes in the second.

Al Hilal vs Al Taawoun Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 32 times across competitions since 1998. Al-Hilal lead 24-4.

They last met in the Saudi Pro League in November, which Al Hilal won 2-0.

Al Hilal have kept clean sheets in seven of their last nine games across competitions.

Al Taawoun have lost twice in 12 games across competitions.

Al Taawoun have one win in nine meetings against Al Hilal across competitions, losing eight.

Al Hilal vs Al Taawoun Prediction

Al Hilal are unbeaten across competitions since August, winning 21 of their 24 games. They have kept clean sheets in four of their last six games in the King's Cup and have scored 22 goals in their last eight home games and conceded twice.

Meanwhile, Al Taawoun have seen an upturn in form recently, winning two games on the spin after losing two in a row. In their last five away games, they have two wins and defeats apiece.

Considering Al Hilal's current form and advantage in the head-to-head record, expect them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Al Hilal 2-1 Al Taawoun

Al Hilal vs Al Taawoun Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Hilal to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Aleksandar Mitrovic to score or assist any time - Yes