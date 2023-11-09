Al Hilal vs Al Taawoun Prediction and Betting Tips | November 10th 2023

Al Hilal will entertain Al Taawoun at the King Fahd International Stadium in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.

The hosts are at the top of the league table with 32 points to their name from 12 games. They lead second-placed Al Nassr by four points and their third-placed visitors by seven points.

The hosts head into the match on a 10-game winning run across all competitions, keeping nine clean sheets. In their previous league game, they registered a 2-0 away win over Al Fateh. They continued that form in the AFC Champions League with a 2-0 away win over Mumbai City, with Aleksandar Mitrović scoring in both games.

The visitors have enjoyed an eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions, recording five wins. They played out a goalless draw in the Saudi Pro League meeting against Damac on Tuesday.

Al Hilal vs Al Taawoun Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 31 times in all competitions. The hosts have dominated proceedings against the visitors, with 23 wins to their name. The visitors have got the better of the capital club four times and four games have ended in draws.

The last four meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals, with the hosts outscoring the visitors 10-5 in that period.

Last season, both teams registered away wins in their league meetings, including a 4-0 win for Al Hilal in March.

Al Taawoun have kept clean sheets in three of their last five games in all competitions.

Hilal have scored 15 goals in their last five home games in all competitions, while conceding just once.

The hosts are the only team with an unbeaten record in the Saudi Pro League this season, winning 10 of their 12 games.

The hosts have the best defensive record in the league this term, conceding eight goals while the visitors have the second best defensive record, conceding nine times.

Al Hilal vs Al Taawoun Prediction

Al-Za'eem head into the match in great form, recording 10 wins on the trot. They have scored 26 goals in these games while conceding just once. They are unbeaten in their last nine home outings and should have the upper hand in this match.

Sukri Al-Qasim also head into the match in good form, suffering just one loss in their last 14 games in all competitions. Interestingly, three of their four wins against the capital club have come in away games.

Considering the current form of the two teams and home advantage for Hilal, we expect them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Al Hilal 2-1 Al Taawoun

Al Hilal vs Al Taawoun Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Hilal to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Aleksandar Mitrović to score or assist any time - Yes