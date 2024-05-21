Al-Hilal vs Al Tai prediction, preview, team news and more | Saudi Professional League 2023-24 

Al-Hilal host Al Tai at the Kingdom Arena on Thursday (May 23) in the penultimate round of the Saudi Pro League. The hosts have enjoyed a brilliant campaign, winning the title.

They drew 1-1 with second-place Al-Nassr last time out. They fell behind in the opening minute before former Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic leveled the scores from the spot deep into additional time.

Al Tai, meanwhile, have had their struggles in the league this season but will confirm safety with a win provided results elsewhere go in their favoir. They picked up a 3-1 comeback victory over Al-Fateh in their last match. Robert Bauer levlled the scores in the first half before Bernard Mensah scored a late brace to seal the points for Al Hatmawi.

Al-Hilal vs Al Tai Head-to-Head

There have been 25 meetings between Al-Hilal and Al Tai. The hosts have won 16 times and lost six.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash in December, which Al-Hilal won 2-1.

Al-Hilal Form Guide in Saudi Pro League: D-W-W-W-W

Al Tai Form Guide in Saudi Pro League: W-D-D-L-W

Al-Hilal vs Al Tai Team News

Al-Hilal

The hosts will be without the services of Salem Al-Dawsari this weekend with the winger set to miss out due to injury. Neymar has been out of action since last October due to injury and will remain out.

Injured: Neymar, Salem Al-Dawsari

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Al Tai

Enzo Roco and Hussain Qasim are both injured and will not feature.

Injured: Enzo Roco, Hussain Qasim

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Al-Hilal vs Al Tai Predicted XIs

Al-Hilal (4-2-3-1): Bono; Saud Abdulhamid, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ali Albulayhi, Renan Lodi; Ruben Neves, Mohamed Kanno; Michael, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Malcom; Aleksandar Mitrovic

Al Tai (4-2-3-1): Victor Braga; Abdulaziz Majrashi, Ibrahim Alnakhli, Robert Bauer, Safwan Saud Aljohani; Alfa Semedo, Bernard Mensah; Abdulrahman Al Harthi, Virgil Misidjan, Andrei Cordea; Marko Dugandzic

Al-Hilal vs Al Tai Prediction

Al-Hilal are on a seven-game unbeaten streak, winning six. They have won all but one of their 16 home league games this season and are the overwhelming favourites.

Meanwhile, Al Tai's latest result ended a three-game winless streak. They have, however, won just one of their last eight away games and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Al-Hilal 4-1 Al Tai