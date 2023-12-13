Al Hilal vs Al Wehda Prediction and Betting Tips | December 15th 2023

League leaders Al Hilal will entertain Al Wehda at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.

The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the league thus far and registered their 14th win of the league campaign last week defeating Al Tai 2-1 thanks to first-half goals from Salem Aldawsari and Aleksandar Mitrović. They continued their winning run in the King's Cup on Monday, defeating Al Taawoun 3-0 in the quarter-finals.

The visitors moved into the upper half of the league standings last week with a 2-0 home win over Al Akhdoud. Abdulaziz Noor opened the scoring in the 16th minute and Óscar Duarte doubled their lead in the 84th minute, scoring his first goal of the league campaign.

They are currently in ninth place in the league table with 22 points to their name, exactly half as much as the hosts.

Al Hilal vs Al Wehda Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the 50th time in a competitive match on Friday. The hosts have been the dominant side in this fixture with 40 wins to their name. The visitors have got the better of the capital club just thrice and six games have ended in draws.

They last met in the King's Cup final in May, with the hosts registering a 7-6 win on penalties.

Interestingly, the visitors have drawn just one of their 16 league games this season. They have seven wins to their name and lost eight times.

The hosts have enjoyed an incredible run of form recently, recording 17 wins on the spin across all competitions.

Al Wehda have been inconsistent in the league recently, with three wins and losses apiece in their last six games.

Al Hilal have registered wins in their last nine home games in all competitions, keeping seven clean sheets and conceding just twice.

Al Hilal vs Al Wehda Prediction

Al-Za'eem head into the match on a 17-game winning run across all competitions, conceding just three goals in that period. They have lost just three times at home across all competitions since 2023, recording nine wins on the trot.

They have lost just once at home against the visitors, recording 19 wins in 25 games, and are strong favorites. Jorge Jesus does not have any major injury concerns apart from Neymar, so he has been able to rotate his squad smartly across a busy schedule in multiple competitions.

Fursan Mecca kept their first clean sheets since September in their 2-0 win last week and will look to build on that form here. They have lost four of their last five away games in the Saudi Pro League and might struggle here.

They have only three wins against the hosts across all competitions, with just one of them coming in away meetings. While they might be able to put up a good fight in this match, considering the hosts' current form and goalscoring record in the league thus far, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Al Hilal 3-1 Al Wehda

Al Hilal vs Al Wehda Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Hilal to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Aleksandar Mitrović to score or assist any time - Yes