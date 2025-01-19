Al-Hilal vs Al-Wehda Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21st 2025

Al-Hilal will host Al-Wehda at the Kingdom Arena on Tuesday in another round of the 2024-25 Saudi Professional League campaign. The home side have performed brilliantly this season and remain locked in a tight battle with Al-Ittihad as they look to retain the league title for another season.

They carried out a 9-0 drubbing of Al-Fateh in their last match, with six different players getting on the scoresheet including Marcos Leonardo who netted a superb hat-trick to help the champions equal their biggest-ever win.

Al-Wehda, meanwhile, have failed to perform all season, prompting the dismissal of head coach Josef Zinnbauer as the Fursan Mecca attempt to exit the drop zone. They were beaten 3-0 by newly-promoted but star-studded Al-Qadsiah in their game on Friday and were perhaps fortunate not to have lost by an even larger margin in a thoroughly disappointing display on home turf.

The visitors sit 17th in the league table with just 12 points picked up all season. They will head to the home of the champions and league leaders this week desperate to put out a statement performance.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Wehda Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 47 meetings between Al-Hilal and Al-Wehda. The hosts have won 36 of those games while the visitors have won five times. There have been six draws between the two clubs.

The home side have won their last three games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last six.

The visitors have not kept a clean sheet in this fixture since November 2008.

Al-Hilal are the highest-scoring side in the Saudi Arabian top flight this season with a goal tally of 48.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Wehda Prediction

The champions are on a run of back-to-back victories and have lost just one of their last seven games across all competitions. They are undefeated on home turf in the league for almost two years and will head into the midweek clash as overwhelming favorites.

Al-Wehda have lost three of their last four league matches and six of their last eight in the competition. They have one of the worst away records in the league this season and could see defeat this week.

Prediction: Al-Hilal 4-1 Al-Wehda

Al-Hilal vs Al-Wehda Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Hilal to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the last nine matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in eight of their last 10 matchups)

