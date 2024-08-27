Al Hilal vs Damac Prediction and Betting Tips | August 28th 2024

Al Hilal welcome Damac to Kingdom Arena for a Saudi Pro League matchday two fixture on Wednesday. The hosts kick-started their title defense with a comfortable 3-0 away win over Al Akhdoud over the weekend.

All three goals were scored in the first half, with Aleksandar Mitrovic scoring a brace by the 39th minute while Sergej Milinkovic-Savic completed the scoring in first-half injury time.

Damac, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Damac. Dhari Al Anazi's 16th-minute own goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The loss left them in 13th spot on zero points after one game while Al Hilal are joint-top of the standings on three points.

Al Hilal vs Damac Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Hilal have six wins and three draws from the last 10 head-to-head games. Damac were victorious once.

Their most recent meeting came in March 2024 when Al Hilal claimed a 2-1 home win en route to winning the league with an unbeaten record.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Twelve of Al Hilal's last 13 league games have produced three goals or more.

Four of Damac's last five league games have produced less than three goals.

Al Hilal are unbeaten in their last 37 league games, stretching back to the end of the 2022-23 season.

Damac are winless in their last seven league games, losing four games in this sequence.

Al Hilal vs Damac Prediction

Al Hilal won the league in record-breaking circumstances last season and the Blue Wave have started the new campaign in blistering fashion. They have won all three games played this term across competitions and already have the Saudi Super Cup in the kitty. Jorge Jesus' side are the pacesetters after just one game.

Damac have their work cut out if they are to be the first side to defeat the defending champions in over 15 months. Their chances of victory are slim, having won just one historical head-to-head game.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing the home side to cruise to a comfortable victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Al Hilal 4-0 Damac

Al Hilal vs Damac Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Al Hilal to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Al Hilal to win both halves

