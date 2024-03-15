Al Hilal vs Damac Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2024

Al Hilal will welcome Damac to the Kingdom Arena for a Saudi Pro League round 24 clash on Saturday (March 16th).

The hosts are coming off a 2-0 away win over Al Ittihad in the second leg of their AFC Champions League round-of-16 tie to qualify with a 4-0 aggregate victory. Second-half goals from Yasir Al Shahrani and Malcom helped them book a semifinal date with Al Ain.

The Blue Wave will turn their focus back to the league scene where their last game came in a 3-1 away win over Al Riyadh.

Damac, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a narrow 1-0 home win over Al Wehda. Abdullah Al Bukhari's 22nd-minute own goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The win saw them climb to sixth spot in the table, having garnered 34 points from 23 games. Al Hilal still lead the way at the summit with 65 points to their name.

Al Hilal vs Damac Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 10th meeting between the two sides. Al Hilal have five victories while three games have ended in a stalemate.

One of those draws came in their most recent clash in September 2023 when they shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture.

Six of the last eight head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Al Hilal are unbeaten in 36 games played in all competitions this season, winning 34 games in this sequence, including the last 28 on the bounce.

Six of Damac's last seven league games have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Al Hilal have scored at least two goals in their last 23 games in all competitions.

Al Hilal vs Damac Prediction

Al Hilal's march to a treble continued in midweek as they cruised into the last four of the AFC Champions League. Jorge Jesus' side show no signs of letting up and will be expected to secure a 29th successive win here.

Damac have their work cut out against them but are one of just two sides to have stopped their hosts from winning a game this season.

We are backing Al Hilal to claim maximum points with a routine victory and a clean sheet.

Prediction: Al Hilal 2-0 Damac

Al Hilal vs Damac Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Al Hilal to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Al Hilal to win and over 1.5 goals