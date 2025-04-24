Al Hilal vs Gwangju Prediction and Betting Tips | April 25, 2025 

Al Hilal and Gwangju square off in the AFC Champions League quarter-final on Friday at the King Abdullah Sports City.
The hosts are coming off a 2-2 draw with Al Shabab at the same venue in the Saudi Pro League over the weekend. Al Hilal went behind to Daniel Podence's seventh-minute strike but drew level through Sergej Milinkovic-Savic just past the half-hour mark.
Salem Al Dawsari put Al Hilal ahead in the opening seconds of the second half, but Mohammed Al Shwirekh equalised midway through the second half to ensure the spoils were shared.
Gwangju, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 win at Seoul in the K1 League. Reis and Park Tae-Jun scored in either half before Jesse Lingaard pulled one back for the hosts.
Hyo-Jung Lee's side now shift their focus to the continent, where they booked their spot in the last eight with a 3-2 extra-time aggregate victory over Vissel Kobe. Al-Hilal, meanwhile, qualified with a 4-1 aggregate win over Pakhtakor.
The winner of this tie face Al Ahli or Buriram in the semi-final.
Al Hilal vs Gwangju Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first meeting between the two sides.
- Five of Gwangju's last six games to produce a winner have been decided by one-goal margins.
- Fifteen of Hilal's 16 games across competitions have produced at least three goals.
- Gwangju have won four of their last five games, losing one.
- Hilal have scored at least twice in five of their last six home games.
- Four of Gwangju's last six games have witnessed one goal scored in the first half.
Al Hilal vs Gwangju Prediction
Al Hilal have floundered in their league title defence, as they find themselves six points off top spot with five games left in the Saudi Pro League. They will channel all their focus on the continent as they aim to win a fifth AFC Champions League crown.
Gwangju, meanwhile, are the underdogs, which means they don't have much to lose, making them a dangerous prospect. They proved their mettle in the last round by overcoming a two-goal deficit in the first leg.
Nevertheless, espect the hosts to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Al Hilal 3-1 Gwangju
Al Hilal vs Gwangju Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Al Hilal to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Hilal to score over 1.5 goals