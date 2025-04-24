Al Hilal vs Gwangju Prediction and Betting Tips | April 25, 2025 

Al Hilal and Gwangju square off in the AFC Champions League quarter-final on Friday at the King Abdullah Sports City.

Ad

The hosts are coming off a 2-2 draw with Al Shabab at the same venue in the Saudi Pro League over the weekend. Al Hilal went behind to Daniel Podence's seventh-minute strike but drew level through Sergej Milinkovic-Savic just past the half-hour mark.

Salem Al Dawsari put Al Hilal ahead in the opening seconds of the second half, but Mohammed Al Shwirekh equalised midway through the second half to ensure the spoils were shared.

Ad

Trending

Gwangju, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 win at Seoul in the K1 League. Reis and Park Tae-Jun scored in either half before Jesse Lingaard pulled one back for the hosts.

Hyo-Jung Lee's side now shift their focus to the continent, where they booked their spot in the last eight with a 3-2 extra-time aggregate victory over Vissel Kobe. Al-Hilal, meanwhile, qualified with a 4-1 aggregate win over Pakhtakor.

The winner of this tie face Al Ahli or Buriram in the semi-final.

Ad

Al Hilal vs Gwangju Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Five of Gwangju's last six games to produce a winner have been decided by one-goal margins.

Fifteen of Hilal's 16 games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Gwangju have won four of their last five games, losing one.

Hilal have scored at least twice in five of their last six home games.

Four of Gwangju's last six games have witnessed one goal scored in the first half.

Ad

Al Hilal vs Gwangju Prediction

Al Hilal have floundered in their league title defence, as they find themselves six points off top spot with five games left in the Saudi Pro League. They will channel all their focus on the continent as they aim to win a fifth AFC Champions League crown.

Gwangju, meanwhile, are the underdogs, which means they don't have much to lose, making them a dangerous prospect. They proved their mettle in the last round by overcoming a two-goal deficit in the first leg.

Ad

Nevertheless, espect the hosts to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Al Hilal 3-1 Gwangju

Al Hilal vs Gwangju Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Al Hilal to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Hilal to score over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More