Al-Hilal vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | January 29th 2024

Al-Hilal will face Inter Miami at the Kingdom Arena on Monday in the opening round of the 2024 Riyadh Season Cup campaign.

The Blue Waves have enjoyed a brilliant campaign so far this season but have been out of action since December as the league enjoys a winter break. They beat Al-Fayha 2-0 in their last match, with Ali Abdulayhi scoring the game's opener in the 86th minute before former Fulham man Aleksandar Mitrovic doubled their advantage from the spot deep into additional time.

Inter Miami, meanwhile, are gearing up for the new season after a disappointing finish to the last. Their pre-season campaign has, however, not gone to plan. They kicked things off with a 2-1 defeat to New York City FC and a goalless draw against El Salvador before losing 1-0 to Dallas in their game on Tuesday.

Following Monday's game, the two teams will face Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr next month before the Royals return to competitive action and the Herons kick off their MLS pre-season campaign in Asia.

Al-Hilal vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Al-Hilal and Inter Miami.

The midweek friendly will also see the Herons take on Saudi Arabian opposition for the first time in the club's history.

Inter Miami have failed to score any goals in three of their last four outings.

Al-Hilal have kept clean sheets in each of their last four games and 11 of their last 13.

The Royals have the best defensive record in the Pro League this season with a goal concession tally of just nine.

Al-Hilal vs Inter Miami Prediction

Al-Hilal are on an outstanding 20-game winning streak and are undefeated in their last 28 outings across all competitions, a run stretching back to mid-August. With the game set to be played on Saudi Arabian soil, the Blue Waves will fancy their chances of a positive result here.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, are without a win in their last 10 matches with six of those games ending in defeat. The stark contrast in form between the two teams should see Al-Hilal win this one.

Prediction: Al-Hilal 1-0 Inter Miami

Al-Hilal vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Hilal to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the Herons' last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the Royals' last 13 matches)