Al Hilal vs Mumbai City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23rd 2023

Al Hilal will welcome Mumbai City FC to the King Fahd International Stadium in the group stage of the AFC Champions League on Monday.

The hosts are the most successful team in the history of the competition, winning it five times, while the visitors compete for just the second time in history. They made their debut in the competition last season, recording two wins, suffering three defeats, and suffering a draw.

The hosts are at the top of Group D standings at the moment, having gone unbeaten in their first two games thus far. After being held to a 1-1 draw by Navbahor in their campaign opener, they recorded a 3-0 away win over Nassaji Mazandaran.

Aleksandar Mitrović broke the deadlock in the 18th minute while Neymar and Saleh Alshehri added goals in the second half.

The visitors are at the bottom of the Group D table, suffering defeats in their two games thus far, failing to score in both defeats. In their previous outing, they suffered a 3-0 away loss at Navbahor.

Al Hilal vs Mumbai City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The hosts will meet an Indian team for the first time in a competitive match while the visitors have met a Saudi Arabian side (Al Shabab) twice.

Mumbai City met Al Shabab in the Champions League last season, suffering a 9-0 defeat on aggregate against the Saudi team.

Al Hilal have won their last five games in a row, keeping clean sheets in these games as well.

The visitors have recorded just one win in their last six games in the Champions League, failing to score in five games in that period while conceding 12 times in that period.

Al Hilal vs Mumbai City Prediction

Al-Za'eem head into the match in great form and are unbeaten in their last 13 games in all competitions, recording 10 wins. They are unbeaten in their last five home games in all competitions, recording four wins. They resumed league action following the international break with a 1-0 Al Khaleej on Friday.

Neymar's absence is a huge blow for them and apart from the Brazilian star, head coach Jorge Jesus will have a healthy squad for the match.

The Islanders will have a full-strength available for the match and will look to field a strong starting XI. They will play for the first time since a 2-1 home win over Kerela Blasters in the Indian Super League before the international break and will look to continue that form in his match.

Considering the hosts' better record in the Champions League and the visitors' poor goalscoring record in the competition, we expect the hosts to record a narrow win and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Al Hilal 2-0 Mumbai City

Al Hilal vs Mumbai City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Hilal to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Aleksandar Mitrović to score or assist any time - Yes