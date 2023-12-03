Al Hilal vs Nassaji Prediction and Betting Tips | December 4th 2023

Al Hilal will invite Nassaji to the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in their final group stage of the AFC Champions League on Monday.

The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the competition thus far, winning four of their five games. They are at the top of the Group D standings with 13 points. In their previous outing, second-half goals from Malcom and Salem Aldawsari helped them register a 2-0 away win over Navbahor.

The visitors have two wins in five games thus far and are in third place currently. They cannot qualify for the knockout stage as they trail second-placed Navbahor by four points. They registered a 2-0 home win over Mumbai City last week and will look to sign off for the competition on a positive note.

Al Hilal made it 14 wins on the trot across all competitions on Friday, defeating Al Nassr 3-0 in a top-of-the-table Saudi Pro League clash, with Aleksandar Mitrović bagging a brace.

Al Hilal vs Nassaji Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will square off for just the second time. They met in the reverse fixture in October, with the visitors registering a comfortable 3-0 win.

The hosts have the best defensive record in the competition, conceding just one goal in five games.

The visitors have just two wins to their name in their last ten games across all competitions, with both coming against Mumbai City in the Champions League.

Al Hilal head into the match on a 14-game winning run, keeping 13 clean sheets.

Nassaji have lost their last three away games, failing to score in two games in that period.

The hosts have scored at least two goals in their last nine games. The visitors, meanwhile, have scored twice in just one of their last nine games.

Al Hilal vs Nassaji Prediction

Al-Za'eem head into the match in great form and have not lost a game since August. They made it 14 wins on the spin across all competitions as they registered a 3-0 home win over Al Nassr on Friday and are strong favorites.

After drawing 1-1 against Navbahor in their Champions League campaign opener, they have registered four wins in a row in the competition. Mazandaran Tigers have just one win in their last nine games, suffering seven defeats. They have scored six times in these games while conceding 16 goals. They have endured a decent run in their Champions League debut, recording two wins and scoring six goals in five games thus far.

While there's nothing at stake in this match for either team, they will look to finish their group-stage campaign on a strong note. Nonetheless, considering the contrast in form between the two teams, a comfortable win seems to be on the cards for the hosts and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Al Hilal 2-0 Nassaji.

Al Hilal vs Nassaji Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Hilal to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Salem Aldawsari to score or assist any time - Yes