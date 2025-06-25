Al Hilal vs Pachuca Prediction and Betting Tips | June 26, 2025

Al Hilal lock horns against Pachuca in their final group stage match of the FIFA Club World Cup on Thursday. The Liga MX side have been eliminated from the competition, but this is a must-win match for Al-Za'eem, who will finish second if Real Madrid and RB Salzburg don't draw.

Al-Za'eem held Madrid to a 1-1 draw in their campaign opener, with Rúben Neves scoring the equaliser from the spot in the 41st minute. In their previous outing, before drawing goalless with Salzburg.

Pachuca, meanwhile, lost 2-1 to Salzburg in their campaign opener, and their poor form continued last week with a 3-1 to Real Madrid. They are winless in four competitive games.

Al Hilal vs Pachuca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

Al-Za'eem have met a Mexican team once in the Club World Cup, losing on penalties to Monterrey in the third-place match in 2019.

Tuzos will meet a Saudi Arabian team for the first time in a competitive match.

Al-Za'eem have had a seven-game unbeaten streak across competitions, winning four.

Tuzos have won one of their last seven games across competitions, losing four.

Al-Za'eem have seen under 2.5 goals in their last four games, conceding once each in two games, keeping two clean sheets.

Pachuca have seen under 2.5 goals in three of their last five games in the Club World Cup, failing to score twice.

Al Hilal vs Pachuca Prediction

Al Hilal are the only Asian team still in contention to qualify for the knockouts. They have lost one of their last five games in the Club World Cup.

Pachuca, meanwhile, have lost their two games in the competition, scoring in each. They are winless in four competitive games, losing three consecutive defeats..

The Blue Waves have a slight advantage in terms of form and squad quality and should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Al Hilal 2-1 Pachuca

Al Hilal vs Pachuca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Hilal to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More