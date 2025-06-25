Al Hilal vs Pachuca Prediction and Betting Tips | June 26, 2025

Al Hilal lock horns against Pachuca in their final group stage match of the FIFA Club World Cup on Thursday. The Liga MX side have been eliminated from the competition, but this is a must-win match for Al-Za'eem, who will finish second if Real Madrid and RB Salzburg don't draw.
Al-Za'eem held Madrid to a 1-1 draw in their campaign opener, with Rúben Neves scoring the equaliser from the spot in the 41st minute. In their previous outing, before drawing goalless with Salzburg.
Pachuca, meanwhile, lost 2-1 to Salzburg in their campaign opener, and their poor form continued last week with a 3-1 to Real Madrid. They are winless in four competitive games.
Al Hilal vs Pachuca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams will meet for the first time.
- Al-Za'eem have met a Mexican team once in the Club World Cup, losing on penalties to Monterrey in the third-place match in 2019.
- Tuzos will meet a Saudi Arabian team for the first time in a competitive match.
- Al-Za'eem have had a seven-game unbeaten streak across competitions, winning four.
- Tuzos have won one of their last seven games across competitions, losing four.
- Al-Za'eem have seen under 2.5 goals in their last four games, conceding once each in two games, keeping two clean sheets.
- Pachuca have seen under 2.5 goals in three of their last five games in the Club World Cup, failing to score twice.
Al Hilal vs Pachuca Prediction
Al Hilal are the only Asian team still in contention to qualify for the knockouts. They have lost one of their last five games in the Club World Cup.
Pachuca, meanwhile, have lost their two games in the competition, scoring in each. They are winless in four competitive games, losing three consecutive defeats..
The Blue Waves have a slight advantage in terms of form and squad quality and should eke out a narrow win.
Prediction: Al Hilal 2-1 Pachuca
Al Hilal vs Pachuca Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Al Hilal to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes