Al-Hilal vs Pakhtakor Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th March 2025

Al-Hilal host Pakhtakor at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on Monday for the second leg of their AFC Champions League encounter in the round of 16. The Saudi Pro League champions will be looking to overturn a slender 1-0 deficit incurred from their shock loss in the first meeting last week.

Ad

Flamarion struck the only goal of the game in the 29th minute for Pakhtakor, who only need a draw on Tuesday to advance into the last eight.

But the Blue Waves recovered from the defeat, preceded by a league defeat to Al Ahli, with a 2-0 win over Al Feiha at the weekend.

Goals from Mohamed Kanno and Aleksandar Mitrovic in either half of the match got the job done for Jorge Jesus' side.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, their rivals from Uzbekistan had a free weekend, with no domestic fixture scheduled until 16 March.

This means the Tashkent side have had a few extra days of rest compared to their rivals from Riyadh.

Al-Hilal vs Pakhtakor Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been nine clashes between the sides in the past, with Al-Hilal winning on five occasions and losing just once.

Interestingly, that one defeat came in their most recent clash last week, as Pakhtakor beat them 1-0 to end the jinx.

The Blue Waves have won all four of their home games against the Uzbek outfit, netting at least twice each time.

The Cotton Growers have won their last two official matches, both coming in the Champions League: 2-1 vs Al Sadd and 1-0 vs Al Hilal.

Al-Hilal have lost three of their last five games in all competitions, but won in their most recent fixture.

Al-Hilal have failed to score in their last two encounters with Pakhtakor, both away from home: 0-0 (September 2020) and 1-0 (March 2025).

Ad

Al-Hilal vs Pakhtakor Prediction

The Blue Waves are under pressure to reverse the first-leg deficit, although it's the smallest of margins. Given their incredible attacking arsenal, one would not put it past them to turn the tie around.

The visitors will try to sit deep and defend their lead, but we expect the hosts to prevail narrowly at the end.

Prediction: Al-Hilal 2-0 Pakhtakor

Al-Hilal vs Pakhtakor Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Hilal to win

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback