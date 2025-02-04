Al-Hilal vs Persepolis Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th February 2025

Al-Hilal host Persepolis at the Kingdom Arena on Tuesday for matchday seven of the 2024-25 AFC Champions League, looking to close the gap on leaders Al-Ahli. With 16 points from six games, the Blue Waves are currently second in the Group B standings. They are one of the two sides still unbeaten in the competition and have won five.

The reigning Saudi Pro League champions come into the fixture on the back of a crushing 4-0 win over Al Akhdoud on Friday. Kaio Cesar and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored apiece before Marcos Leonardo struck a brace as Jorge Jesus' side recovered from a narrow defeat in their previous top-flight affair.

It's now four wins in their last five in all competitions for the Riyadh outfit, just the momentum needed to face off with the Iranian giants on Tuesday in a blockbuster clash.

Strangely enough, Persepolis have failed to replicate their domestic form on the Champions League stage. The Reds Army have won just once from six games in the competition so far and sit in seventh position of the standings.

Although they are technically not out of the race to reach the last 16, Ismail Kartal's side must avoid a loss here to remain within the top eight places.

Al-Hilal vs Persepolis Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 15 clashes between the sides in history, with Al-Hilal winning five and losing on four occasions.

Persepolis last beat Al-Hilal in May 2015, a narrow 1-0 victory in the first leg of their last-16 encounter. Al-Hilal are unbeaten in six official meetings against the side since.

The sides last met in October 2021, when Al-Hilal beat Persepolis 3-0 in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The Blue Waves have won four of their last five games in all competitions.

The Red Army have won just once in the Champions League this season, and it came in their most recent outing: a 2-1 win over Al-Shorta on matchday six.

Al-Hilal vs Persepolis Prediction

The Blue Waves are on a good run of form right now and boast a decent head-to-head record against Persepolis in recent times too. The Iranian side could give the Saudi Pro League giants a tough run for their money but we expect Al-Hilal to prevail nonetheless.

Prediction: Al-Hilal 3-1 Persepolis

Al-Hilal vs Persepolis Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Hilal to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

