Al Hilal vs Pohang Steelers prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2021 final 

Al Hilal will face Pohang Steelers at the King Fahd International Stadium in the final of the AFC Champions League on Tuesday.

Steelers secured their spot in the showpiece event by virtue of their penalty shootout victory over fellow South Korean outfit Ulsan Hyundai in the last four. A late equalizer from Alex Grant forced penalties before Steelers secured a 5-4 victory in the shootout.

Goals in either half from Moussa Marega and Salem Al Dawsari helped Al Hilal progress with a 2-1 victory over Al Nassr in the semifinal.

The Saudi champions come into the game on the back of a routine 2-0 home win over Damac in the league. Andre Carrillo and Musab Aljuwayr scored after the break to guide their side to victory.

Pohang Steelers fell to a 2-1 defeat to Gwangju FC on home turf. A first-half own goal by Lee Jun and a second-half strike by Isnairo Morais guided the visitors to maximum points.

Al Hilal vs Pohang Steelers Head-to-Head

This is a battle between the two most decorated sides in Asian club football, having each been crowned champions on three occasions.

It will also be their first meeting at this level, with continental honors and a place in the FIFA Club World Cup on offer for the winner.

Al Hilal form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Pohang Steelers form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-W

Al Hilal vs Pohang Steelers Team News

Al Hilal

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the Saudi Arabians.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Pohang Steelers

Kwang-hyeok Lee (achilles), Boris Tashchy, Manuel Palacios and Hyun-moo Kang (ankle) have all been ruled out with injuries.

Injuries: Kwang-hyeok Lee, Boris Tashchy, Manuel Palacios Hyun-moo Kang

Suspension: None

Al Hilal vs Pohang Steelers Predicted XI

Al Hilal Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Abdulla Al Maiouf (GK); Nasser Al Dawsari, Ali Albulayhi, Mohammed Jahfali, Mohammed Al Burayk; Mohammed Kanoo, Gustav Cuellar; Luciano Vietto, Salman Al Faraj, Andre Carrillo; Bafetimbi Gomis

Pohang Steelers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Hyeon-Mu Kang (GK); Sang-Woo Kang, Min-Gwang Jeon, Wan-Kyu Kwon, Seung-Wook Park; Jin-Ho Sin, Kwang-Hoon Shin; Kwon Ki-Pyo, Young-Jun Goh, Manuel Palacios; Seung-Mo Lee

Al Hilal vs Pohang Steelers Prediction

Al Hilal have been by far the more consistent side and are currently on a 17-game unbeaten run in all competitions. That might, however, count for little, owing to the fact that this is a final with continental honors on offer.

Pohang Steelers have not been at their best in recent months but still have enough quality to trouble Hilal if they perform at the levels expected.

The game being played in Saudi Arabia gives Al Hilal an advantage and we are backing Leonardo Jardim's side to emerge victorious with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Al Hilal 2-1 Pohang Steelers

