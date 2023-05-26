Al Ittifaq vs Al Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th May 2023

The Saudi Pro League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Al Ittifaq take on Cristiano Ronaldo and Rudi Garcia's Al Nassr side in an important clash at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium on Saturday.

Al Ittifaq vs Al Nassr Preview

Al Ittifaq are currently in 10th place in the Saudi Pro League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts slumped to a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Al Fateh in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce back this weekend.

Al Nassr, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent in recent weeks. The away side edged Al Shabab to a crucial 3-2 victory this week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Al Ittifaq vs Al Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Nassr have an impressive recent record against Al Ittifaq and have won 17 out of the last 36 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Al Ittifaq's nine victories.

Al Nassr are currently three points behind Al Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League standings but have been the most prolific team in the competition so far with 59 goals to their name.

Al Nassr's Anderson Talisca has scored 18 goals in the Saudi Pro League this season - only Odion Ighalo and Abderrazak Hamdallah have been more prolific in the competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 14 goals in the Saudi Pro League so far and scored the winning goal against Al Shabab this week.

Al Ittifaq have lost three of their last four matches in the Saudi Pro League and have kept only one clean sheet during this period.

Al Ittifaq vs Al Nassr Prediction

Al Nassr have blown hot and cold in recent weeks and cannot afford to slip up in what is an intriguing title race. Cristiano Ronaldo inspired his side to a stunning comeback this week and will look to replicate his heroics in this match.

Al Ittifaq have struggled over the past month and will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance this weekend. Al Nassr are the better team on paper and should be able win this game.

Prediction: Al Ittifaq 1-3 Al Nassr

Al Ittifaq vs Al Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Nassr

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Al Nassr to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cristiano Ronaldo to score - Yes

