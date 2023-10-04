Al Ittihad vs Al Ahli Prediction and Betting Tips | October 6th 2023

The Saudi Professional League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Al Ittihad and Al Ahli go head-to-head at the King Abdullah Sports City on Friday.

The Tigers head into the weekend unbeaten in their last four games against the visitors and will look to extend this dominant run.

Al Ittihad were held to a goalless draw by Al Fayha when the sides met in the Saudi Professional League in their last outing on September 29.

Nuno Espírito Santo’s men were previously on a run of four consecutive victories, including a 3-0 win over AGMK in their AFC Champions League Group C curtain-raiser on September 18.

With 19 points from eight matches, Al Ittihad are currently second in the Professional League table, just one point behind first-placed Al Ahli.

Like the hosts, Al Ahli played out a goalless draw with Al Ettifaq when the sides met at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium last Saturday.

Prior to that, Matthias Jaissle’s men booked their spot in the King Cup round of 16 following a 3-2 victory over Al Ain on September 26.

With 16 points from eight matches, Al Ahli are currently sixth in the league standings and could move level on points with Al Ittihad with a win this weekend.

Al Ittihad vs Al Ahli Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 13 wins from the last 33 meetings between the sides, Al Ittihad boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Al Ahli have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Al Ittihad are unbeaten in four consecutive games against Al Ahli, piling up three wins and one draw since a 2-1 loss in August 2020.

Espirito Santo’s men are unbeaten in five straight matches across all competitions, picking up four wins and one draw since a 4-3 loss against Al Hilal on September 1.

Al Ahli are winless in three of their last four league matches, losing twice and picking up one draw since the start of September.

Al Ittihad vs AlAhli Prediction

Al Ittihad and Al Ahli have both kicked off the season on the front foot and find themselves in the upper echelons of the Professional League table.

Espirito Santo’s men head into the weekend as the more in-form side and we fancy them claiming all three points.

Prediction: Al Ittihad 2-1 Al Ahli

Al Ittihad vs Al Ahli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Ittihad to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of their last eight clashes)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 cards - Yes (There have also been fewer than 11 bookings in the last eight clashes between the teams)