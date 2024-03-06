Al-Ittihad vs Al Akhdood Prediction and Betting Tips | March 7th 2024

Al-Ittihad will face Al Akhdood at the King Abdullah Sports City on Friday in another round of the 2023-24 Saudi Professional League campaign.

The home side have had their struggles in the league this season but remain hopeful of securing continental football. They were beaten 3-1 by Al-Hilal in their last league outing before losing 2-0 to the same opponents in the first leg of their AFC Champions League quarterfinal clash.

Al-Ittihad sit fifth in the league table with 37 points from 22 matches. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track this weekend.

Al Akhdood have hit a rough patch of late and currently find themselves in the bottom half of the pile as they round up the third quarter of the campaign. They were beaten 2-1 by Al Riyadh in their last match and had looked set to be headed toward a point before their opponents scored the winner late in the match.

The visitors sit 13th in the league table with just 23 points from 22 matches and will be looking to add to that tally this weekend.

Al-Ittihad vs Al Akhdood Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark just the second meeting between Al-Ittihad and Al Akhdood.

The two sides faced off for the first time in the reverse meeting of Friday's fixture which Nadi Al-Sha'ab won 1-0 via a second-half winner from Karim Benzema.

The home side are without a clean sheet in their last four games across all competitions.

Al Akhdood are the lowest-scoring side in the Saudi Pro League this season with a goal tally of 18.

Four of Al-Ittihad's seven league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Al-Ittihad vs Al Akhdood Prediction

Al-Ittihad are on a run of back-to-back defeats after going undefeated in their six games prior. They have, however, won their last three home games on the bounce and will be looking to extend that streak come Friday.

Al Akhdood have also lost their last two matches after losing just one of their previous six. They have lost five of their last six games on the road and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Al-Ittihad 2-1 Al Akhdood

Al-Ittihad vs Al Akhdood Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Ittihad to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the visitors' last four matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of the hosts' last four matches)