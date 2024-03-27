Al Ittihad vs Al Fayha Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29, 2024 

Al Ittihad and Al Fayha battle for three points in a Saudi Professional League matchday 25 clash on Friday (March 29).

The hosts are coming off a 4-2 comeback win at Al Fateh. Salem Al Nadji broke the deadlock for Fateh in the sixth minute before Abderrazak Hamdallah and Jota scored to put the visitors ahead by the break. Ahmed Al Ghamdi gave them a two-goal lead in the 64th minute before Hamdallah made sure of the result with 16 minutes remaining.

Al Fayha, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 home draw with Al Riyadh. Goals in either half from Nigeria forward Henry Onyekuwu and Zimbabwean Knowledge Musona ensured that the two sides canceled each other out.

The stalemate left the Orange in eighth spot in the points table, having garnered 32 points from 24 games. Al Ittihad, meanwhile, are fourth with 43 points.

Al Ittihad vs Al Fayha Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 16th clash between the two sides. Al Ittihad lead 9-5.

Their most recent meeting in October saw Al Ittihad win 3-0 away in the Saudi Kings Cup Round of 16.

Al Fayha's last five league games have had goals at both ends.

Al Ittihad have conceded at least twice in four of their last five games across competitions.

Eight of their last nine meetings have seen one side fail to score.

Al Fayha are unbeaten in five league games, winning four.

Al Ittihad vs Al Fayha Prediction

Al Ittihad have had an inconsistent season, finding themselves outside the AFC Champions League qualification spots. Nadi Al-Sha'ab have scored at least twice in six of their last seven league games and are the strong favourites here despite their form.

Al Fayha, meanwhile, have started the year impressively. Their draw with Al Riyadh snapped their four-game winning run in the league, having lost the last five before the AFC Asian Cup break.

Expect Marcelo Gallardo's side to claim maximum points with a multi-goal victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Al Ittihad 3-0 Al Fayha

Al Ittihad vs Al Fayha Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Al Ittihad to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Al Ittihad to win and score over 1.5 goals