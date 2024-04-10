Al-Ittihad vs Al-Hilal Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th April 2024

Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal lock horns at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium on Thursday in the Saudi Super Cup finals.

Karim Benzema-led Al-Ittihad are looking to retain the trophy they won last year and collect only their second medal in the competition.

Nadi Al-Watan reached this stage after beating Al-Wehda 2-1 in the semi-finals. Benzema and Abderazzak Hamdallah scored for them in the first half before Hussain Ahmed Al Eisa pulled one back for the visitors late in the game.

Al-Ittihad are now looking to join Al-Nassr as the only two sides to have won the cup in consecutive years.

However, standing in their way are Al-Hilal, the most successful club in the competition with three titles. The Blue Waves knocked out Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in the last round, as their winning run extended to 33 games in all competitions.

The most in-form side in the world right now, the Riyadh outfit unsurprisingly enter the tie as the favorites to secure the title.

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Hilal Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 83 clashes between the sides in the past, with Al-Hilal winning 43 times over Al-Ittihad and losing on 21 occasions.

Al-Ittihad haven't beaten Al-Hilal since April 2021, a run that currently stands at nine games.

Al-Hilal have won eight of their last nine games, including each of their last four.

Al-Hilal have won their last 33 games in a row, which is a world record. Their last defeat came back in August 2023.

Al-Ittihad have won three of their last five games in all competitions.

This is the fifth meeting between Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal this season. The Blue Waves have won on all the previous occasions during the current campaign.

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Hilal Prediction

With 33 wins in a row, Al-Hilal are breathing fire at the moment. They are the best side in Saudi Arabia right now and it will take something special from Al-Ittihad to stop them.

The Chief of Clubs have Benzema leading the line for them and the former Real Madrid star will be a huge test for Al-Hilal's defense, but the Blue Waves should prevail nonetheless.

Prediction: Al-Ittihad 1-2 Al-Hilal

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Hilal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Hilal to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes