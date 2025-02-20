Al Ittihad vs Al Hilal Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22nd 2025

Al Ittihad and Al Hilal will battle for three points in a Saudi Pro League matchday 20 clash on Saturday (February 22nd). The game will be played at King Abdullah Sports City.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 4-1 away win over Al Wehda. Muhannad Al Shanqiti and Karim Benzema scored either side of Jawad El Yamiq to give the visitors a 2-1 lead at the break. Steven Bergwijn and Houssem Aouar added second-half goals to complete the rout.

Hilal, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-0 away win over Al Wasl in the AFC Champions League Elite. Marcos Leonardo and Salem Al Dawsari scored in either half to inspire the win.

The Blue Wave will shift their attention to the domestic scene, where their last game saw them held to a 1-1 draw at home to Al Riyadh.

The stalemate left them in second spot in the table, having garnered 48 points from 20 games. Ittihad lead the way at the summit with 52 points to their name.

Al Ittihad vs Al Hilal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Hilal have 44 wins from the last 89 head-to-head games. Al Ittihad were victorious on 22 occasions while 23 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in January 2025 when Ittihad progressed with a 3-1 penalty shootout victory following a 2-2 draw after extra time in the King's Cup.

Eight of the last 10 head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Ittihad's last 10 games across competitions have seen both sides score, with nine games in this sequence producing over 2.5 goals.

Hilal have the best away attacking record in the league, having scored 25 goals in 10 games on their travels.

Al Ittihad vs Al Hilal Prediction

Al Ittihad have opened up a four-point lead at the summit as they seek to dethrone their visitors from their perch. They have a 100% record at home, winning all 10 games played in front of their fans.

Al Hilal have not been at their best in recent weeks, having won just one of their last four league games. They drew each of their last two games and a failure to claim maximum points here would see them fall further off the pace.

We are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Al Ittihad 2-2 Al Hilal

Al Ittihad vs Al Hilal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

