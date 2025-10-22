Al-Ittihad vs Al-Hilal Prediction and Betting Tips | October 24th 2025

Al-Ittihad will host Al-Hilal at the Alinma Stadium on Friday in another round of the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League campaign. The defending champions have hit a rough patch in recent games, but remain hopeful of going back-to-back as they sit fifth in the league standings with 10 points.

They played out a 1-1 draw with Al-Fayha in their last league outing, drawing level midway through the second half via an Ahmed Al-Ghamdi strike before Karim Benzema squandered the chance to complete the comeback from the spot late in the game. However, they returned to winning ways during the week, picking up a 4-1 comeback victory over Al-Shorta in the AFC Champions League Elite.

Al-Hilal, meanwhile, are in brilliant form at the moment after a slow start to life under head coach Simone Inzaghi. They thrashed Al-Ettifaq 5-0 last time out in the Pro League, featuring braces from Marcos Leonardo and former Liverpool man Darwin Nunez before following that up with a 3-1 win over Al-Sadd on the continental stage.

The visitors sit a place and a point above their arch rivals in the league standings and will be looking to widen that gap with maximum points on Friday.

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Hilal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 82 meetings between the two teams. Al-Ittihad have won just 17 of those games while Al-Hilal have won 41 times, with their other 24 contests ending in draws.

The hosts have won their last two games in this fixture after going winless in their previous 13.

Neither side has recorded a clean sheet in the last five editions of this fixture.

Al-Hilal have scored 15 goals in the Saudi Pro League this season. Only league leaders Al-Nassr (19) have scored more.

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Hilal Prediction

Al-Amid saw their latest result end a three-game winless streak and they will hope to take inspiration from that this weekend. They have, however, lost their last two home games and have work to do on Friday.

The Boss are on a remarkable five-game winning streak, scoring 15 goals in that period. They are the stronger side ahead of Friday's game and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Al-Ittihad 1-2 Al-Hilal

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Hilal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Hilal to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of their last five matchups)

