Al-Ittihad vs Al-Hilal Prediction and Betting Tips | September 1st 2023

Al-Ittihad will host Al-Hilal at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on Friday in another round of the 2023-24 Saudi Professional League campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a brilliant start to their league campaign and will fancy themselves as early title contenders. They beat Al-Wehda 3-0 in their last league outing with three different players getting on the scoresheet in the second half including former Celtic winger Jota, who scored his first-ever goal for the club.

Al-Ittihad sit atop the league standings with 12 points from an obtainable 12 and will be looking to continue their strong run of form this weekend.

Al-Hilal have also performed well this season and currently occupy the continental spots in the league table. They beat Al-Ettifaq 2-0 last time out in the league with former Zenit St. Petersburg man Malcom scoring the opener midway through the first half before Salem Al-Dawsari joined him on the scoresheet later on in the half.

The visitors sit third in the league table with 10 points from four games and will leapfrog their opponents with maximum points on Friday.

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Hilal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 73 meetings between Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal. The hosts have won 16 of those games while the visitors have won 34 times. There have been 23 draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last six games in this fixture, picking up five wins and a draw in that period.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Al-Ittihad have the best defensive record in the Saudi Professional League this season with zero goals conceded.

Al-Hilal are the joint-second-highest scoring side in the league this season with a goal tally of 10.

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Hilal Prediction

Al-Ittihad are on a brilliant four-game winning streak and have lost just one of their last 13 games across all competitions. They have won six of their last seven home games and will be hopeful of a positive result this weekend.

Al-Hilal are on a run of back-to-back victories and have lost just one of their last eight games. They have had a positive run of results in this fixture of late and should pick up a point here.

Prediction: Al-Ittihad 2-2 Al-Hilal

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Hilal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last six matchups)