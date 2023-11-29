Al-Ittihad vs Al-Khaleej Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th November 2023 

Al-Ittihad host Al-Khaleej at the King Abdul Aziz Stadium on Thursday in the Saudi Pro League, looking to return to winning ways following another setback.

With just one win from their last seven games, Al-Ittihad have lost their early momentum, gained after winning six of their opening seven matches.

This sudden drop in form has seen them slip to fourth position in the league table with 25 points from 14 games, 13 behind leaders Al-Hilal.

On Monday, the Tigers showed signs of their old self in beating AGMK in the AFC Champions League, as the Jeddah outfit won 2-1.

Abderrazak Hamdallah struck twice in the opening half to give them a two-goal advantage before Martin Boakye pulled one back for the hosts to give them a lifeline.

Al-Ittihad, though, saw out the remainder of the campaign to emerge victorious and will look to build on this in their domestic clash this weekend.

Al-Khaleej are down in 14th position in the league table with 13 points from 14 games, having won only thrice all season.

Their third and last win came earlier this month as Al-Danah beat Al-Tai 3-1. It seemed as though the side were slowly returning to form, but all such hopes were quickly squashed after Al-Wehda condemned them to a 3-1 loss in their very next game.

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Khaleej Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 14 previous clashes between the sides, with Al-Ittihad winning 11 times over Al-Khaleej and losing just once.

Al-Khaleej's only ever win over Al-Ittihad came on December 2013 when the side prevailed 4-3 on penalties in the round of 16 of the Saudi Crown Prince's Cup.

Al-Khaleej's Fabio Martins and Al-Ittihad's Abderrazak Hamdallah are both looking to score in their third consecutive game in all competitions.

Al-Khaleej have won just thrice in the Saudi Pro League this season: Al-Raed (2) and Al-Hazm (1) are the only sides to have won on fewer occasions.

Al-Khaleej have scored only 14 goals in the Saudi Pro League thus far. Only Al-Akhdoud (10) have scored fewer.

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Khaleej Prediction

Al-Ittihad are struggling right now and the beleaguered Al-Khaleej will look to capitalize on their vulnerabilities.

The Tigers, though, have quality options who can drag them through the mud and help them return to winning ways.

Prediction: Al-Ittihad 2-0 Al-Khaleej

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Khaleej Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Ittihad to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No