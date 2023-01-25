Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th January 2023

The Saudi Super Cup is back in action with another set of matches this week as Al Ittihad take on Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr in an important semi-final fixture at the King Fahd International Stadium on Thursday.

Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr Preview

Al Ittihad are currently in third place in the Saudi Pro League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The hosts eased past Al Feiha by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Al Nassr, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form over the past year. The away side edged Al Ettifaq to a 1-0 victory over the weekend and will be intent on taking it up a notch in this fixture.

AlNassr FC @AlNassrFC_EN || Sunday Night

The debut of

Amazing atmosphere

’s goal

Leading the league



And so much more..

Here’s all from Ettifaq’s behind the scene || Sunday NightThe debut of @Cristiano Amazing atmosphere @talisca_aa ’s goalLeading the leagueAnd so much more..Here’s all from Ettifaq’s behind the scene 🎬 || Sunday Night ✨The debut of @Cristiano ✅Amazing atmosphere 🔊@talisca_aa’s goal ⚽️Leading the league 🔝And so much more.. 💪Here’s all from Ettifaq’s behind the scene https://t.co/CxlKAypqv5

Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Nassr have a good record against Al Ittihad and have won nine of the 18 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Al Ittihad's four victories.

Al Nassr have been the most prolific team in the Saudi Pro League this season and have scored a total of 28 goals in their 14 league games so far this season.

Al Nassr and Al Ittihad have the joint-best defence in the Saudi Pro League this season and have conceded only six goals each from their 14 games so far this season.

Al Nassr are unbeaten in their last 13 matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat on the domestic front coming at the hands of Al Taawoun by a 1-0 margin.

Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr Prediction

Al Nassr have been in impressive form this season and could potentially dominate the country's domestic competitions with Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks. The Portuguese superstar is yet to score his first league goal for the away side and will look to make a difference for his team this week.

AlNassr FC @AlNassrFC_EN

He signed a new contract until 2026 Majeed is staying 🤩He signed a new contract until 2026 Majeed is staying 🤩He signed a new contract until 2026 ✅💛 https://t.co/EaUu7gBxFM

Al Ittihad have a robust squad at their disposal and are perfectly capable of holding their ground. Al Nassr have a better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Al Ittihad 1-2 Al Nassr

Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Nassr

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Al Nassr to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cristiano Ronaldo to score - Yes

