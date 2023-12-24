Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | December 26th 2023

Al Ittihad will invite Al Nassr to the Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium in the Saudi Pro League on Tuesday.

The hosts have suffered back-to-back losses in their last two league games and fell to a 3-1 home loss to Al Raed on Saturday. Madallah Alolayan was sent off in the 12th minute which proved to be an early blow for them.

Romarinho equalized for them in the 25th minute, just three minutes after Karim El Berkaoui had given Al Raed the lead. He completed his brace in the 72nd minute to restore Al Read's lead and Mohammed Salem Al Dossary added a goal in the 90th minute. Karim Benzema drew a blank after scoring in his previous three appearances and will look to return to goalscoring ways.

The visitors made it three wins on the trot in all competitions on Friday, defeating Al Ettifaq 3-1 in the Saudi Pro League. Alex Telles and Marcelo Brozović scored in the first and the second halves respectively before Cristiano Ronaldo added a goal from the penalty spot in the 73rd minute.

Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 61 times in all competitions thus far. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with a 28-16 lead in wins and 17 games ending in draws.

The hosts are on an 11-game unbeaten run against the visitors and have won five of their last six meetings against the capital club.

The hosts have registered just two wins in their last 10 Saudi Pro League games.

Al Ittihad have recorded three consecutive wins at home against Al Nassr, scoring seven goals while shipping in just once.

The visitors have lost just once in their last 25 games across all competitions. They have won 10 of their last 12 away games.

Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr Prediction

The Tigers have seen a drop in form recently, suffering three 3-1 losses in their last four games. They have fared a little better at home, losing just once in their last seven outings. They are unbeaten in their last four home games against the visitors, keeping two clean sheets in a row.

They are unbeaten against the visitors since 2018 and will look to build on that form here. Marcelo Gallardo is expected to be without the services of Ahmed Sharahili, Zakaria Al Hawsawi, Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti, and Abdullah Al Jadani through injuries.

Al-Alami are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions, recording three wins on the spin. They have also regained goalscoring form in these matches, scoring 12 times in their last three outings.

Interestingly, they have failed to score in their last three meetings against the hosts and have not scored more than once in a league match since 2019. Nonetheless, considering their current form, they are expected to find the back of the net with ease.

While the hosts have dominated proceedings against the visitors recently, they have struggled to get going this month. Considering the visitors' form in the Saudi Pro League and better goalscoring record, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Al Ittihad 1-3 Al Nassr

Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Nassr to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Cristiano Ronaldo to score or assist any time - Yes

