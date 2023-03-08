Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9, 2023

Al Ittihad entertain league leaders Al Nassr at the King Abdullah Sports City in a top-of-the-table Saudi Pro League clash on Thursday (March 9).

After a goalless draw against Al Raed last month, the hosts returned to winning ways on Friday (March 3) with an impressive 3-0 win over Al Khaleej. Abderrazak Hamdallah, Romarinho and Ahmed Sharahili scored second-haf goals.

Leaders Al Nassr, meanwhile made it four wins in a row on Friday, beating Al-Batin 3-1 at home. Renzo Lopez opened the scoring in the 17th minute for Al-Batin, but Al-Nassr scored thrice in injury time to steal the win. Cristiano Ronaldo was not among the scores, though.

Roshn Saudi League @SPL_EN



That's 𝗦𝗜𝗫 clean sheets in a row for second-placed Al Ittihad 🧱



#RoshnSaudiLeague | @ittihad_en Nuno's plan is workingThat's 𝗦𝗜𝗫 clean sheets in a row for second-placed Al Ittihad 🧱 Nuno's plan is working 🐅That's 𝗦𝗜𝗫 clean sheets in a row for second-placed Al Ittihad 🧱#RoshnSaudiLeague | @ittihad_en https://t.co/onKjmQrw7v

Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 39 times across competitions since 1967, with each team winning 14 times.

In their last meeting in the Saudi Super Cup semifinals in January, Al-Ittihad won 3-1 enroute the title.

Al Nassr are winless in their last ten meetings against the hosts and held them to a goalless draw in the reverse fixture in October.

The hosts have scored thrice in three of their last four meetings against Al Nassr, who have scored just twice in four games.

The hosts have the best defensive record in the league, conceding just six goals in 19 games while the visitors have the best-attacking record, scoring 42 times.

The hosts have kept six straight clean sheets and have kept seven clean sheets in nine home games this term.

Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr Prediction

Both teams have lost just once in league this season. Al Ittihad's defeat came at home against Al Hilal in January, while Al Nassr are unbeaten in the league since a1-0 defeat to Al Taawoun in September.

The hosts have scored at least thrice in four of their last six games, while Al-Nassr have scored at least at least thrice in three of their last four outings.

Al Ittihad have dominated proceedings against the capital club in recent games, winning 3-1 in January. Al Nassr have four wins in five games since their defeat in the Super Cup and will look to avenge that loss. Expect a high-octane game, high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Al Ittihad 2-2 Al Nassr

Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Cristiano Ronaldo to score or assist any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes