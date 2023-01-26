Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr: Where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Super Cup match in India, USA and UK

The Saudi Super Cup returns to the fold with a round of semi-final fixtures this week as Al Nassr lock horns with Al Ittihad at the King Fahd International Stadium on Thursday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr Preview

Al Ittihad are currently in third place in the Saudi Pro League standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The hosts eased past Al Feiha by a comfortable 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Al Nassr, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form this season. The away side edged Al Ettifaq to a 1-0 victory over the weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr Team News

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to take the stage

Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his debut in Saudi Super Cup and could captain his side this week. David Ospina is currently recovering from an elbow injury and will not feature in the match against Al Ittihad on Thursday.

Vincent Aboubakar is on his way out of the club and will not feature in this game. Al Nassr are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team against a strong opponent this week.

Injured: David Ospina

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Vincent Aboubakar

Al Ittihad

Darko Velkovski has picked up an injury and will not be able to play a part against Al Nassr this week. With Al Hawsawi suspended for this fixture, Abdulrahman Al-Obaid is set to take his place as his team's left-back.

Swedish striker Robin Quaison joined Al Ittihad in 2021 and is set to lead the line for his club in this fixture. The forward has scored only one goal this season and will look to add to his tally against Al Nassr.

Injured: Darko Velkovski

Suspended: Al Hawsawi

Unavailable: None

At what time does the match between Al Ittihad and Al Nassr kick off?

India: 26th January 2023, at 11:30 PM

USA: 26th January 2023, at 2 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 1 PM (Central Standard Time), 11 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 26th January 2023, at 7 PM

How to watch live streaming of Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr?

India: Shahid-MBC

USA: Shahid-MBC

UK: Shahid-MBC

