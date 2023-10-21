Al-Ittihad vs Al-Quwa Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23, 2023 

Al-Ittihad host Al-Quwa at the King Abdullah Sports City on Monday (October 23) in the AFC Champions League, looking to leapfrog the Iraqi side into top position of Group C.

The Tigers beat AGMK in their opening game, where a goal from Haroune Camara and a double from Romarinho earned them a convincing 3-0 win. However, Al-Quwa have accrued a point more and played a game more too. The Falcons opened their campaign with a 2-2 draw to Sepahan before a 2-1 win over AGMK.

With four points from two games, Al-Quwa are first in their group, ahead of Al-Ittihad, who haven't been at their best lately.

The People's Club needed a shootout to beat Al Kholood in the Round of 32 of the King Cup of Champions. They have since drawn thrice in a row in the Saudi Pro League. Most recently, Nuno Espírito Santo's side played out a 1-1 stalemate with Al-Taawoun, with Karim Benzema scoring at both ends.

Al-Ittihad remain third in the league table with 20 points from 10 games, three behind Al-Taawoun and six behind leaders Al-Hilal.

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Quwa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first clash between the two teams.

Al-Ittihad have failed to win any of their last four games in regulation time.

Al-Quwa's Ali Jasim has scored in both their Champions League games thus far (three goals) and is now aiming to net in a third consecutive game.

Al-Quwa have not kept a clean sheet in either Champions League game so far, while Al-Ittihad shut out AGMK on matchday one.

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Quwa Prediction

Al-Ittihad, armed with quality players like Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante, are obviously the favourites here. Benzema will be their biggest threat and having scored on Friday will be hungry to bag more goals.

Al-Quwa will have a challenge on their hands to keep the former Real Madrid ace at bay but could come up short in their endeavour.

Prediction: Al-Ittihad 2-1 Al-Quwa

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Quwa Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Ittihad

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes