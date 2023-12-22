Al Ittihad vs Al Raed Prediction and Betting Tips | December 23rd 2023

Al Ittihad will entertain 17th-placed Al Raed at the Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday.

The hosts saw their three-game unbeaten run come to an end earlier this month, as they fell to a 3-1 loss to Damac. They played in the FIFA Club World Cup last week and were eliminated from the competition in the second round, losing 3-1 to Al Ahly. Karim Benzema bagged the consolation in injury time and will look to continue his goalscoring form here.

The visitors are winless in their last two league games and suffered their 10th loss of the campaign last week, a 1-0 home loss against Damac. They are in 17th place in the league table, with just a one-point lead over last-placed Al Hazm.

Al Ittihad vs Al Raed Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 36 times in all competitions since 2002. As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings against the visitors with a 24-4 lead in wins, and eight games have ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last 10 meetings against the visitors and registered a 3-0 win when they met in the campaign opener this season. Interestingly, they have kept clean sheets in their last five meetings against the visitors.

Al Raed are winless in away games across all competitions this season. They have failed to score in five of their eight away league games this term.

Al Ittihad have registered back-to-back 4-2 wins in their last two home games in the Saudi Pro League.

Ittihad are unbeaten in their last four home meetings against the visitors, keeping three clean sheets in a row.

The visitors have kept three clean sheets in their last five away league games.

Al Ittihad vs Al Raed Prediction

The Tigers have suffered four defeats in their last 14 games across all competitions, with all losses coming in away games. They have won five of their last six home games in all competitions, scoring 16 times while conceding seven goals.

Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti picked up an injury in their Club World Cup meeting against Al Ahly and Omar Hawsawi underwent surgery and will not play here. Ahmed Sharahili, Zakaria Al Hawsawi, and Abdullah Al Jadani are also sidelined and will play no part in this match.

Raed Al Tahadi have failed to score in their last two league games while conceding once in that period. They are winless in their last 13 away games in the Saudi Pro League and might struggle here.

They are winless in their last 10 meetings against the hosts, with five games in that period ending in draws. They have failed to score in four of their last five games in this fixture.

With that in mind and considering the hosts' advantage in the head-to-head record, we back them to eke out a narrow win and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Al Ittihad 2-0 Al Raed

Al Ittihad vs Al Raed Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Ittihad to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Al Ittihad to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Karim Benzema to score or assist any time - Yes